IOWA CITY — Aaron Savary won the most highly anticipated pitchers’ duel of the state tournament.
First with his arm, then with his bat.
The junior right-hander struck out 13 and ignited the go-ahead rally in the bottom of the sixth inning with a double to lift third-seeded Dubuque Wahlert to a 4-1 victory over Winterset in the Iowa Class 3A state baseball quarterfinals at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus.
The Golden Eagles (31-10) advanced to play Cedar Rapids Xavier at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals. The No. 2-seeded Saints pounded MOC-Floyd Valley, 18-3, in the 6 p.m. quarterfinal.
Top-seeded Marion will meet DeWitt Central at 11 a.m. in the first semifinal.
Savary threw 107 pitches on a hot, muggy night to win the duel with fellow junior right-hander Justin Hackett, a Texas Christian University recruit. Savary scattered five hits in improving to 9-1, while Hackett surrendered six hits and struck out six.
“This was a lot of fun,” said Savary, who has also received extensive NCAA Division I interest. “He’s obviously a really good pitcher, going to TCU, so it felt pretty good to stay with him all night. It’s always fun when you’re competing against a guy like that. It brings out the best in you.”
Savary earned his third victory of the postseason. He has allowed just two earned runs in 20 innings of work.
“He was just locked in,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “Holy cow, what a wonderful high school baseball game. You saw two really, really good arms on the bump tonight, and they were going at it toe-to-toe.
“We figured this was going to be a one-run ballgame. It was huge to tie it up right away after they took the lead, and then we came up with the timely hits in the sixth to pull it out.”
In the top of the sixth, with the score tied, 1-1, Savary retired Hackett and cleanup hitter Jensen Kaldenberg for his 10th and 11th strikeouts of the game to start the frame. He walked Ty Thompson but picked him off to end the threat to keep his pitch count at 96.
“Great call by our coaches for calling a pickoff play there,” Savary said. “They figured that with two strikes, a speed runner at first, down in the order, they were going to try to steal. I caught him a little off balance.”
Immediately after that pickoff, Savary led off the bottom of the sixth with his game-changing double just inside the bag at third. After his low liner bounced around in the corner, Savary coasted into second and flexed toward the Eagles’ dugout.
“I was going up there swinging at the first pitch, and he gave it to me low and inside,” Savary said. “It wasn’t really the hardest pitch I’ve ever seen, but I put a good swing on it. It felt really good to come through in that situation and give the guys behind me a chance to give us the lead.”
Ben Brosius came on as a pinch runner and took third on a wild pitch, forcing the Huskies to play the infield shallow to cut off a potential run at the plate.
The strategy backfired, as Jack Walsh rifled a ball just past the outstretched glove of diving shortstop Will Heithoff to make it 2-1. Walsh hustled the play into a double.
“Savary did a great job of helping himself, and once Ben got to third, it was a matter of putting it in play,” Walsh said. “With the way he was pitching, it was huge to get the lead. He only gave up one solid hit the whole night, so we knew he’d go out and shut it down. We just had to get him the lead.
“With the infield in, I was just thinking to hit it over them. You want to put it in play, but I was hoping maybe for a sac fly. Anything to get the runner home from third.”
Landon Stoll followed with another solid single to left-center to give the Eagles a two-run cushion.
“We trained all week for this moment, hitting those high-velo fastballs,” Stoll said. “Hitting is contagious. When Walsh drove in that first run, I just thought, ‘Ok. Now, it’s time to do my part.’ I just put a good swing on the ball, barreled it up, and luckily it got through.”
The Huskies cut off another run when Stoll tried to score on a wild pitch that bounced right back to catcher Kaldenberg, who hustled to beat Stoll to the plate. After Ben Freed flew out to center, Garrett Kadolph drew a two-out walk and scored all the way from first when Derek Tauber drilled a triple to the right-centerfield gap.
In the bottom of the inning, Savary sandwiched a pair of strikeouts around a Jaden Van Pelt single. He then coaxed No. 9 hitter Hunter Devine into a game-ending roller to Kadolph at first base.
Winterset (22-12) threatened in the first inning, when dangerous leadoff man Forgy Dawson punched a single into shallow left field and stole second base, and No. 3 hitter Hackett drew a one-out walk. But neither baserunner advanced any further, as Savary regrouped to strike out the side.
Hackett responded by striking out all three batters he faced in the bottom half, but Wahlert manufactured its first threat in the second. Walsh drew a leadoff walk, and courtesy runner Ben Brosius swiped second and third before Kadolph coaxed a two-out walk. Hackett got out of it when Tauber popped up to second base.
Savary quickly retired the first two batters in the third inning before Hackett gave the Huskies the lead with one swing of the bat. He belted a 1-1 pitch over the 396-foot sign in straightaway centerfield for his fifth home run and 32nd RBI of the season.
Wahlert immediately tied it in the bottom of the third. No. 9 hitter Ryan Brosius hit a line drive to the right-center field gap that deflected off the glove of centerfielder Dawson for a triple, then scored on a wild pitch to his older brother, leadoff man Jake Brosius.
“We’ve been working all week on facing that kind of velo, which you know is going to be high,” Ryan Brosius said. “I just sat fastball. In a game like this, to tie it, 1-1, right after a big home run like that is just huge. The whole bench was super loud after that. The fans were up. It gave us all kinds of momentum.”
Two innings later, Jake Brosius delivered Wahlert’s second hit of the game. He went the opposite way with a deep fly ball to left field that bounced off the artificial surface and over the wall for a two-out ground-rule double. He stole third without a throw but didn’t get any further, as Hackett fanned Jared Walter to end the inning.