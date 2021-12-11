It had been just 18 hours since Dubuque Hempstead picked up its first victory of the season in four tries, and the Mustangs were ready for more.
They just weren’t ready for Moore.
Trinidee Moore nailed six 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 26 points to lead Waverly-Shell Rock past Hempstead, 63-41, Saturday in the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Bank Classic at Loras College.
Moore seemingly hit from everywhere on the court. Hempstead’s offense, meanwhile, was somewhat one-dimensional.
“We just couldn’t hit an outside shot,” said Hempstead coach Ryan Rush, whose team fell to 1-4. “When you can’t make shots, it’s tough to win ball games.”
Both offenses were clicking early. But in unison, both defenses took control by the time the first quarter ended.
Tigges had two blocked shots for Hempstead. That quieted the Go-Hawks (3-1) a bit, but the Mustangs also coughed up six turnovers in the opening period.
The Go-Hawks forced four more turnovers on Hempstead’s first five trips down court in the second quarter to inch ahead.
Moore connected on three-straight possessions, including her third 3-pointer and a fast-break finish, coming off yet another Mustang turnover.
In a blink, Hempstead was behind, 25-10.
“(Moore) was able to stay hot the whole game,” Rush said. “We talked about it during time outs, but she just kept hitting.”
Tigges and Kialah Hill sparked a Hempstead surge to finish off the first half, however, to change the complexion just as quickly.
Tigges hauled down five of her team-high rebounds in the quarter. Hill ended a scoreless drought for Hempstead, with three buckets and a pair of steals during a 9-0 run for the Mustangs. W-SR went over 4 minutes without scoring and the Go-Hawks lead was trimmed to 27-19 at halftime.
W-SR started the third quarter on a 12-2 run as Moore connected on two more long-rangers and the Go-Hawks capitalized on five more Mustang turnovers.
Tigges scored the Mustangs first two baskets of the half and had two of her game-high five blocks to help keep Hempstead in it. Tigges’ counterpart in the paint, W-SR’s Katelyn Eggena, scored 8 of her 20 points in the third, including a pair of three-point plays to stake the Go-Hawks to their biggest lead of the game, 46-27, heading to the fourth.
Moore provided an exclamation point at the 2:34-mark of the fourth with her sixth 3-pointer of the game to make it 56-39.
“In the first half we just couldn’t take care of the basketball, “ Rush said. “And that cost us. We made a couple adjustments in the second half.
“We have a good group that is going to fight to the end. That’s their character. Even if the shots aren’t falling. Even if things aren’t going our way, they’re going to keep trying.”
Camdyn Kay shared team-high points with Tigges with 11 and Hill had 10 points for Hempstead.