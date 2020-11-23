When it came to playing organized volleyball, Jacque Arensdorf thought her playing days were over after she graduated from Dubuque Hempstead 18 years ago.
Even as a career backup for the Mustangs, just being part of the program had given the former Jacque Kennedy so much. She was a member of two state tournament teams. She met lifelong friends, and the lessons instilled by wearing that green jersey were things Arensdorf knew she was going to take with her the rest of her life.
But it turns out, volleyball wasn’t done with her. Not yet.
“I went and toured Clarke. They asked me what I did in high school,” Arensdorf said. “They said we need volleyball players. You should come play volleyball.
“A switch flipped in my mind. Why not try? Just give it all that I’ve got. I started lifting, getting more reps in the gym by myself. Working on my vertical.”
The following fall, Arensdorf was a freshman starter for Clarke. Later she’d go on to start for Loras College across town.
It’s a story that Arensdorf routinely brings up with her players in her second year guiding the Mustangs. The amazing feeling that comes when devotion to a sport returns with the ultimate rewards. And how sometimes the best lessons taught within a high school volleyball program are fully realized after taking that green jersey off.
This year — a demanding season that will be remembered for the uncertainty hanging over every volleyball match because of the coronavirus — Arensdorf said the game delivered the ultimate gift.
She watched as 60 Hempstead players from varsity on down sacrificed for months. And in the end, the Mustangs found themselves among the best in the state of Iowa.
It’s an experience the Telegraph Herald Volleyball Coach of the Year believes will stay with her players forever.
Just as it has for Arensdorf. She said that her experience with this game carries beyond the court into her family life, marriage, friendships and career.
“To that, I think is the biggest success,” she said. “If you just learn volleyball, that’s great. But some of the things they learned this year, they’re never going to forget.”
Sacrifice wasn’t exclusive to Hempstead in 2020. Teams across the country constantly verged on the possibility that a once in a century pandemic would threaten to pull the plug on their seasons. Given all that could have happened to unravel this year, 2020 presented a class of coaches all worthy of the TH’s top honor.
“There is a lot of pressure having a team with as much talent as they have,” Arensdorf said. “I honestly think it’s easier going into a season with a team with less talent because there’s less pressure on you. There’s less expectations. But with that pressure comes that much more reward when you do meet those expectations.
“COVID was on our mind every second of every day. These girls were asked to sacrifice so much more than a normal state team has to. They did the work on the court. They did the work in the weight room. But then, on top of that, they have to stay home. They have to sacrifice their sophomore, junior, senior year of not being a normal teenager. Which is just asking so much of teenagers. And they did it. They sacrificed.”
When it came time to play, Arensdorf’s Mustangs time and again displayed all of the traits that carry teams far in any campaign — let alone the tumultuous one that took place. Anchored by TH Player of the Year Corinne Meier, Hempstead compiled a 20-6-1 overall record, appeared in every Iowa Class 5A poll this season and concluded with a trip to the 5A state quarterfinals in a four-set loss to top-ranked West Des Moines Dowling. Those efforts earned Arensdorf the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional coach of the year honor.
Going in, Arensdorf said she knew her team had the experience and talent to get there. So, she emphasized the longer-term lessons Hempstead gave her back during her playing days. Arensdorf used team-building activities to infuse cohesion, camaraderie and positive energy that she believes pushed the Mustangs to reach their potential.
Each Hempstead player, for example, wrote a word that empowers her on a practice ball. Every once in a while, that ball with that uplifting word would bounce the way of the player who wrote it during a drill, reminding her why she was here.
Another team-bonding exercise required Mustangs players to tell each other what they most admired about one another. Arensdorf believes those activities bonded her players permanently, and that chemistry showed with how fluid Hempstead played on the court this year.
“I think it played a big role,” she said. “We have had plenty of talent in every part of our game. We’re coming back from having an outstanding defense. We built up in the offseason to have an incredible offense. Our serving became more aggressive overnight. And then the team chemistry was kind of the missing piece.
“I joked all year that we would be our biggest competitor and this is how we beat that competitor. By reminding ourselves why we’re here and staying positive on the court.”
Even into her 30s, Arensdorf believes there’s a lot left for the game to teach her. As with the way she surprised herself, taking a junior varsity high school career to a starting career at a Division III school, 2020 served as a shock to both Arensdorf and her players — the realization of a disbelief that 2020 could indeed produce a rewarding outcome.
Two years into guiding Hempstead, Arensdorf said she’s evolved as a coach. She said she’s more disciplined. She’s leaned on staff to help make the Mustangs program into a cohesive unit she envisioned when she first took the reigns.
Volleyball has more in store for Arensdorf as she continues. There’s no knowing what rewards the game will bring. She just knows that the best way to unearth them is to continue on the path that yielded such a satisfying season at Hempstead.
“The No. 1 thing is that these kids are not just a talented team. They left this season being better women. Being better friends. Being better daughters,” Arensdorf said. “They realized that their potential in life and what they learn this season and this year is going to carry on so much farther into their life and the workplace and their marriage and relationships down the road.”