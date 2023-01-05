The Galena girls basketball team just shows no signs of slowing down.
The Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Pirates moved to 16-0 on the season with a 57-17 rout of West Carroll on Wednesday at Galena High School.
Gracie Furlong had a game-high 18 points, Addie Hefel scored 14 and Taylor Burcham netted eight to lead Galena.
The Pirates stormed to a commanding 42-7 halftime advantage.
Warren 42, Stockton 30 — At Stockton, Ill.: Katelyn Winters had nine points and Whittney Sullivan seven, but the Blackhawks fell at home. Adalynn Bohnsack netted a game-high 19 points to lead Warren to the road victory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mineral Point 64, Fennimore 52 — At Fennimore, Wis.: After a six-game winning streak to open the season, the Golden Eagles dropped their fourth straight despite Brady Larson’s 30-point effort on Tuesday. Eli Lindsey scored 24 points to front Mineral Point.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Luther 68, Loras 62 — At Decorah, Iowa: After debuting at No. 19 in the Division III rankings, the Duhawks (10-3, 3-1 American Rivers Conference) suffered their first conference defeat. Sami Martin led Loras with 20 points, while Emerson Whittenbaugh contributed 14.
Coe 77, Dubuque 64 — At Stoltz Sports Center: The Spartans saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end and suffered their first loss at home this season. Morgan Hawkins led UD (9-5, 3-2 A-R-C) with 19 points, Tabria Thomas added 15 and Isabella Tierney had 12.
UW-La Crosse 70, UW-Platteville 55 — At Platteville, Wis.: Sarah Mueller paced the Pioneers (8-6, 1-2 Wisconsin Intercolligiate Athletic Conference) with 12 points, but UW-P saw its four-game winning streak come to an end.
men’s basketball
Coe 88, Dubuque 67 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Wahlert grad Cael Schmitt scored a team-best 22 points to lead Coe to road win over the Spartans. Jaylin McCants had a game-high 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting in a losing effort for UD (10-4, 3-2 A-R-C).
UW-Platteville 64, UW-La Crosse 41 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Logan Pearson scored 20 points to lead the Pioneers (8-6, 1-2 WIAC) to a road upset of the Division III No. 10-ranked Eagles .
