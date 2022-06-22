MONTICELLO, Iowa — There just aren’t any easy outs in the Iowa Class 2A No. 3-ranked Cascade baseball team’s lineup.
The Cougars pounded out 12 hits, including at least one from seven spots in the lineup, en route to a 9-2 win in River Valley Conference play Wednesday at Monticello. Cascade won for the ninth time in 10 games to improve to 15-3.
“It’s so much fun to be a part of this lineup, because we know we can put up big numbers in the scoring column every night,” said No. 9 hitter Justin Roling, who went 3-for-3 and scored twice. “Everyone in the lineup is capable of going off for two doubles or two triples in a game.
“It takes a lot of pressure off the top of the lineup, because the bottom has been so productive all year. And it takes pressure off your pitcher, because he knows he’s going to get a lot of run support.”
Freshman left-hander Cooper Hummel earned the win after allowing just three hits, striking out seven, walking four and hitting a batter in five scoreless innings of work. Jase Reinke closed it out.
The Cougars staged a two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead. Jack Menster coaxed a walk and scored all the way from first when cleanup hitter Cade Rausch pasted a double to the right-centerfield gap.
“That was a huge momentum swing,” Cooper Hummel said. “It helped me a lot on the mound and made me feel a lot more confident in myself. This is such a fun team to be a part of. We all get along so well and we always stay up, even if we’re going though hard times.”
Two innings later, the top of the Cascade order struck again. Tanner Simon led off with a comebacker that Preston Ries fumbled, then threw in the direct line of the sun to first baseman Blaine Brighton.
A hustling Simon scampered to third and scored when Menster went the opposite way for a double to the left-centerfield power alley. Menster advanced to third on a balk and scored on Rausch’s medium-depth fly ball to right.
The Cougars added on in the fourth after Mason Otting pulled a double down the left-field line and Roling reached on a sun-aided double to shallow center. One out later, Simon singled sharply through the box to drive in a pair and stretch the lead to 5-0.
Ries’ outing ended after a walk to Menster, and reliever Brighton loaded the bases with a walk to Ty Frasher. Cass Hoffman followed with a perfectly placed two-run single to left to give the Cougars a 7-0 cushion.
Cascade batted around and scored their four runs on four hits and a pair of walks.
The Cougars kept the insurance runs coming in the seventh. Hummel walked and Roling singled before leadoff man Will Hosch ripped a two-run double to right-center to extend the lead to 9-0.
“We’re not relying on one guy to be a big offensive juggernaut for us,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “When our best hitters aren’t going, we get the timely hitting from somewhere else. We got a lot of big hits from different spots in the lineup again today, but that’s the way we’ve swung it all year. There are no easy outs in our lineup.”
Monticello (12-6) ended the shutout bid with a pair of unearned runs in the bottom half. Tate Peterson and Dylan Monk scored when Cascade committed two errors on the same play.
