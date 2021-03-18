Local college basketball fans will have another team to “adopt” for the NCAA tournament this weekend.
University of Florida head coach Mike White lived in Dubuque from 1982-87 while his father, Kevin, served as the athletic director at Loras College before eventually moving on to similar posts at Notre Dame and currently Duke University.
Mike White, 44, played at the University of Mississippi from 1995-99 before embarking on a coaching career as an assistant at Jacksonville State from 2000-04. He served as an assistant at Ole Miss from 2004-11, then landed his first head coaching job at Louisiana Tech where he went 101–40 in four seasons. White has coached the Gators since 2015 and owns a 122-74 record.
Florida earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament’s South Region and will face Virginia Tech in the opening round this weekend. Virginia Tech’s roster includes former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater Cordell Pemsl.
Pemsl, who began his college basketball career at Iowa, averaged 2.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10 minutes per game in a season limited to 10 appearances due to a back injury in late December. He has played in three of the last five games.
Among the other local ties in the tournament, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard is from Cobb, Wis., and previously coached at Southwestern and Platteville high schools and UW-Platteville; Creighton head coach Greg McDermott is a Cascade, Iowa, native; Creighton assistant Paul Lusk once coached at the University of Dubuque; and Virginia assistant coach Brad Soderberg is a former Loras head coach and athletic director.
Till wraps up season — Riley Till recently wrapped up his graduate-transfer season with the Cal-Poly men’s basketball team, which finished the season 4-20 overall. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound former Wahlert standout, who began his career at Iowa, averaged 4.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game over 20 appearances, including 19 starts. He shot 49.2% from the field and 67.7% from the free-throw line.
Big 12 honors K-State’s Carter — Kansas State University freshman Aliyah Carter recorded her first career double-double in leading the Wildcats to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of Saint Louis on Sunday. The Dubuque Wahlert grad, playing six rotations for the second straight match, turned in a match-best 13 kills to go with a career-high 10 digs for K-State (11-7, 10-6 Big 12). On Wednesday, the Big 12 named her its rookie of the week for the third time this season. Carter’s 3.88 kills per set average ranks fourth in the Big 12 and second among league freshmen.
Thomas, Martin named all-A-R-C — The American Rivers Conference selected University of Dubuque sophomore forward Tabria Thomas, a former River Ridge (Ill.) standout, and Loras College freshman guard Sami Martin, a former Platteville, Wis., standout, to its all-conference women’s basketball first team. Loras’ Cierra Bachmann made the second team, and Dubuque’s Vanessa Eniola and Mimi Smith earned honorable mention.
A-R-C honors Ragen — Peter Ragen, a senior from Orland Park, Ill., earned the A-R-C male athlete of the week award on Monday. He averaged 23 points per game in three games as the Spartans won the men’s basketball conference tournament to finish 14-0. He also had 17 rebounds, eight steals and four assists in the tournament.
Rubber match for Pride — Clarke University (22-2) and Mid-America Nazarene (19-4) will play a rubber match in the NAIA 16-team women’s basketball national tournament tonight at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Mid-America won the first game, 62-59, on Nov. 18, but the Pride took the second game, 58-37, on March 1 in the Heart of America Conference tournament championship game. Both of the previous meetings took place in Olathe, Kan.
Mid-America Nazarene advanced to Sioux City by beating Vanguard (Calif.), 75-64, in the opening round in Wichita, Kan. Clarke thumped Northwestern (Iowa), 95-78, in the first round in Omaha, Neb.
Dubuque’s Breunig feted — University of Dubuque junior Kayla Breunig landed the A-R-C softball pitcher of the week award after tossing a no-hitter Friday at home against Greenville. She struck out two and walked none while facing 16 batters in the five-inning, 9-0 win.
Birt honored at nationals — Millikin University senior Bradan Birt earned the Most Outstanding Wrestler award at the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III Championships this weekend in Coralville, Iowa. The former Western Dubuque state champ won a national title at 165 pounds for Millikin. He went 5-0 at the tournament to finish his season at 15-0.
Kaiser honored by WIAC — The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s Abby Kaiser, a junior guard from Potosi, Wis., earned a spot on the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s five-player all-defensive team in women’s basketball. Kaiser ended the season averaging 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. A starter in all 11 games on the year, Kaiser was 10th in the conference with 14 steals and made honorable mention all-WIAC.
Loras sweeps volleyball honors — Loras’s Jackie Alberto (defensive) and Jade Casper (offensive) swept the A-R-C women’s volleyball player of the week awards after leading the Duhawks to wins over No. 11 Cornell and Buena Vista. Loras improved to 5-1 and leads the conference standings.
Duhawks receive highest-ever ranking — The Loras women’s volleyball team on Wednesday moved up to No. 15 in the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association poll, the highest ranking in program history. The Duhawks host No. 12-ranked Coe on Saturday and conclude the season March 25 by visiting No. 25 Wartburg.
Loras sweeps lacrosse honors — For the second straight week, Loras College swept the Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference player of the week awards. Clare Brunn earned the offensive award, and Leah Hood took the defensive award after the Duhawks beat Edgewood, 21-8.