There’s nothing quite like a five-set grind to swing into college volleyball season.
Olivia Kudronowicz had a monster match with 18 kills, 20 digs and four aces as UW-Platteville stormed back from a two-set deficit to beat Redlands, 23-25, 25-27, 25-16, 25-17 and 17-15, on Friday in Claremont, Calif.
CJ Johnson finished with 38 assists for the Pioneers (1-0) while Stephanie Kalinowski led the team with 27 digs.
UD sweeps to start the season — At Winona, Minn.: The defending American Rivers Conference champion Spartans opened the season with sweeps of Macalester and Saint Mary’s. Darby Hawtrey led Dubuque with 24 kills over both matches.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 3, Cornell 1 — At Burrows Field: Baylee Seaman, Jadyn Knox and Emily Sass each found net for the Pride as they earned their first win of the season.
Dubuque 2, Grinnell 0 — At Oyen Field: The Spartans broke a scoreless tie at halftime when Grinnell scored an own goal and then padded that lead with Alexis Turner’s goal in the 70th minute.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 2, Carroll 1 — At Oyen Field: After falling behind, 1-0, at halftime, Johnny Kraemer and Jonny Mueller came through with second-half goals to earn a Spartan victory.