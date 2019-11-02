Kevin Scheffert would love to go on another ride like the one he experienced last fall.
As someone who knows the history of the Budweiser Big 10 bowling tournament, he certainly understands how difficult that will be.
The 64-man, double-elimination tournament opens with shifts at 6, 7 and 8 tonight at Creslanes. It runs Saturday evenings through championship night on Dec. 14.
“Last year’s run was awesome, and it was pretty cool to go undefeated through the whole thing. And cashing that check was pretty nice, too,” said Scheffert, who will attempt to become the first repeat champion in Dubuque’s most-prestigious tournament since Bob Hochrein accomplished the feat in 2005 and 2006.
“I’m looking forward to bowling in it again. It’s a little different feeling going in as the defending champion, but not too much. A lot depends on who you’re matched up against on a given night. I’m just hoping my scores are a little better than my opponent’s each night.”
Scheffert, who earned an automatic berth in the field and opens tournament play at 6 tonight against Josh Orr, joins three other former champions in the field this year. Jason Lanser, the 2014 champion, drew last year’s runner-up, Dan Moore, in a 6 p.m. match tonight.
The other former champions, Terry Cottrell and Steve Beck, meet in an 8 p.m. match tonight. Beck won his titles in 2001 and 2013, while Cottrell claimed his title in 2015.
Andrew Willems shot the high qualifying count, a six-game total of 1,525. Jordan Schoettmer bagged a 1,475 to finish just two pins clear of Ryan Case for the No. 2 qualifying score.
The low qualifying count was a 1,247. Creslanes hosted approximately 160 qualifying attempts, slightly lower than a year ago.
Tournament organizers increased the prize money this year to add to the allure of the tournament. The winner pockets $1,500, a $200 increase over last year, while second place claims $900, third place $700 and fourth place $500.
“It’s really good for the tournament,” Scheffert said. “That added prize money is really attractive to a lot of guys. It’s also kind of neat to see more guys from places like Platteville or Farley making a run at it.”