The boys track & field teams from Western Dubuque, Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior piled up first-place finishes on Thursday at the Spartan Invitational in Pleasant Valley, Iowa.
The Bobcats finished runner-up to the host Spartans with 116.5 points and notched four gold medals, with Logan Brosius having a hand in each. Brosius won the 110 hurdles (15.19 seconds) and the long jump (21-3/4), while also contributing in wins in the 4x100 relay (44.36) and the shuttle hurdle relay (1:04) for the Bobcats.
The Mustangs placed third with 113 points and won three events. Derek Leicht captured the 800 in 2:04.56, and then also was a part of the winning 4x400 relay (3:34.02) and 4x800 relay (8:23.87).
Senior placed fifth out of eight teams with 103 points. David Williams won the 100 in 11.33 seconds, and Matthew Kruse took the 400 hurdles in 56.29 for the Rams. Both took part in the winning 4x200 team in 1:32.41, and Logan Flanagan won the high jump in 6-0.
PREP FOOTBALL
River Ridge (Ill.) 42, Hiawatha 8 — At Hanover, Ill.: Caleb Rhodes rushed for 235 yards and five touchdowns on 14 carries as the Wildcats rolled to victory in 8-man football.
Black Hawk/Warren 56, Southwestern 12 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Peerson Kephart passed for 193 yards and two scores to lead the Wildcats in a loss to the Warriors.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Duhawks, Spartans clean up — At Rock Bowl: The Loras and Dubuque men’s and women’s track teams racked up gold medals at the Loras Easter Mid-Week event.
For the men, Ryan Rogers powered the Duhawks with wins in the 110 hurdles (15.06 seconds), long jump (6.98 meters) and pole vault (4.47 meters). Jatavion Hawkins won the high jump for UD at 1.85 meters.
On the women’s side, Terrianna Black led the Duhawks with victories in the 100 (12.40) and triple jump (12.03 meters), and contributed to their 4x100 relay win, while teammate Elayna Bahl captured the 100 and 400 hurdles races.
Pride notch 5 golds — At Forest City, Iowa: Clarke won five events at the Waldorf Spring Opener. For the men, Brennan Shelton won the 3,000 steeplechase (11:57.93), Blake Willis took the triple jump (38-8) and Nick Peterson (13-11) the pole vault. For the women, Hannah Meyer won the 5,000 and Rory Bickler the 10,000.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dubuque 7-11, Rockford 5-1 — At Loves Park, Ill.: The No. 18-ranked Spartans (12-4) pulled out a sweep, as Deanna Origer and Cayla Cavanagh drove in three runs apiece in the opener, and Lexi Schmidt earned both wins in the circle.
Loras 6-6, Simpson 5-11 — At Faber-Clark Field: Taylor Donnell went yard with two RBIs and also went the distance in the circle to pick up the win and power the Duhawks (1-11) to their first win.
Trinity International 10-5, Clarke 5-4 — At Veterans Park: Sydney Tigges went 2-for-4 with a double in the opener, then delivered a two-run homer in the second game for the Pride (8-19).
MEN’S LACROSSE
Benedictine 21, Clarke 2 — At Clarke: Kurt Springli and Tucker La Belle scored in defeat for the Pride.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Benedictine 21, Clarke 4 — At Clarke: Emily Moran scored twice for the Pride (2-4) in the tough loss.