Evan Dixon learned the value of details in the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
And, man, you have to be on top of a lot of them to remain an elite franchise in the United States Hockey League.
Dixon, a 30-year-old native of Novi, Mich., will apply those details in a new role with the organization. The Saints on Thursday promoted him to associate head coach under new head coach Kirk MacDonald.
“Coming to Dubuque, I honestly didn’t know what to expect, because it was my first time working with this age group and at this level,” said Dixon, who spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. “But I learned very quickly what goes into running one of the top-tier Junior organizations in the country.
“There are so many logistics and so many little ins and outs that you have to be on top of. They’re all the details that most people don’t see, but they make a huge difference. I have a much better understanding of what goes into it, and it’s made me a much better coach. I have a better understanding of how to get the most out of players and help them achieve their goals of getting to the next level.”
Dixon spent his first two seasons in Dubuque under head coach Oliver David, then joined fellow assistant coach Justin Hale in playing pivotal roles in the transition to Greg Brown this season. In the past three seasons, the Saints posted a 97-52-13 record.
“I learned a ton from both Oliver and Brownie,” Dixon said. “They’re two completely different people with completely different paths in hockey, which was really good experience for me. I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.
“I’m really grateful to the organization to have the opportunity to work with another coach in Kirk who has a lot of respect in the hockey community.”
Brown accepted the head coaching position at Boston College this spring, and Hale moved on to the Philadelphia Rebels of the North American Hockey League on Wednesday.
“Evan and Justin took so much off my plate. They’re both so diligent, so I never had to worry about things getting done,” Brown said. “Very soon after coming to Dubuque, I had complete trust in everything they did. And because of their work ethic and diligence, we were able to focus on hockey and helping the players develop. There were no distractions off the ice, because they took care of everything.”
Dixon and MacDonald will finalize roles and responsibilities later this summer after the team hires a second assistant. Dixon said he expects to continue to work with the defensemen, the penalty kill, video teaching, skills-ice sessions and off-ice billet-related responsibilities.
“Since his first day on the job, Evan has been a difference maker,” Saints general manager and president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson said. “His work ethic and team-first attitude is contagious, and the work he does behind the scenes is a major reason that makes this club one of the best in junior hockey.
“Evan has grown tremendously as a coach during his time here, and he is ready to take on more responsibilities within the organization. He has earned this promotion by being himself. He always goes above and beyond what is expected, and we are pleased to announce that he is our new associate head coach.”
Dixon served in the UW-Stevens Point player leadership group for his final three seasons before graduating in 2016. He tallied 22 goals and 38 points in 114 games in helping the Pointers to three straight NCAA Division III championship games, culminating in a national title his senior year, before playing one season with the Fayetteville FireAntz of the Southern Professional Hockey League.
Prior to Dubuque, he served on the UW-Stevens Point coaching staff that won the 2019 NCAA championship with a 29-0-2 record and allowed just 46 goals, the fewest in program history.
