Augustana University all-American softball player Kendall Cornick has been selected as the NCAA’s woman of the year.
Cornick majored in biology and psychology at the South Dakota school and recently began medical school at the University of Iowa. The Mason City, Iowa, native is the granddaughter of the late Art Huinker, a legendary Dubuque County schools administrator, and Ann Huinker. Cornick’s mother, Peggy, was a multi-sport athlete at Dubuque Wahlert.
The Woman of the Year Award, created in 1991, recognizes graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in athletics, academics, leadership and community service. Cornick is the first Augustana student-athlete and second from Division II to receive the award in its 31-year history.
“There are many life lessons in softball that I’ve learned and come to trust in. I think the biggest one for me was adapting my mindset from being goal oriented to process oriented,” Cornick said in a statement announcing the award. “Another lesson was how empowered women can keep empowering more women. My coach always said this to us: Empowered women empower women. My role as a now-empowered woman is to keep providing newer generations of females that mentorship and that leadership to become strong and independent and accomplish great things.”
After starting her collegiate career at a community college, Cornick transferred to Augustana in 2018 and helped the Vikings win the 2019 Division II Softball Championship, driving in the go-ahead runs of the decisive game. As a senior in 2021, she was named first-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association. Her other senior year honors included being named the 2021 Division 2 Central Region Player of the Year, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Year, and a finalist for the Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Player of the Year.
Cornick’s academic work included analyzing drug targets for medulloblastoma, a common form of childhood brain cancer, as a student research fellow. She graduated from Augustana with a 3.94 GPA and received several honors tied to her academic success. These included the 2020-21 D2 CCA Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award, the NSIC Willis R. Kelly Scholar-Athlete Award and the 2021 CoSIDA DII Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for softball. She was also a 2021 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship recipient.
Cooksley twins named all-Heart — Former Dubuque Hempstead multi-sport standouts Amber and Alana Cooksley led six Clarke University volleyball players in earning all-Heart of America Conference accolades. Amber earned second team, while Alana landed on the third team.
The twins were leaders on the floor for the Pride in 2021, as Amber led the team with 312 kills and Alana led the team with 603 assists. Both were in the top-five on the team in total digs on the season as well with Amber finishing with the team-high 260 digs and Alana finishing in fourth with 191.
Alana was the team’s leader in service aces with 46 and Amber finished the season with 23 aces. Amber earned the Heart’s Attacker of the Week honor on Nov. 8 when she had back-to-back 17-kill matches.
The Pride also landed Gianna Garza on the third team, while Maddy Melvin, Kali Milder and Cora Vyhnanek received honorable mention.
Local spikers earn all-American accolades — The American Volleyball Coaches Association named Wartburg College senior middle blocker Kylie Bildstein to its NCAA Division III all-American team on Tuesday. The Dyersville Beckman grad led the Knights to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
Loras College senior outside hitter Lyndsi Wilgenbusch, a former Western Dubuque prep, and University of Dubuque senior right-side hitter Darby Hawtrey, earned honorable mention all-American accolades.
UW-P’s Butterfield on national board — University of Wisconsin-Platteville senior Spencer Butterfield is one of only two student-athletes nationwide handpicked to represent the United States at the International University Sports Federation World Forum in Costa Rica this spring. This biennial forum brings together students, officials and other partners from more than 60 countries to engage in discussions on education, culture and sport. Butterfield, originally from Shawnee, Kansas, is a member of the men’s soccer team and president of the Pioneer Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
This year’s theme, “University Sport as a Driver for Sustainable Development,” is a topic Butterfield — a sustainability and renewable energy systems and Spanish double-major — understands well after spending last summer interning in Peru, where he researched solar panel policy in rural communities.
Noll represents athletes at UW-Stout — Jackson Noll, a former standout basketball player at Cuba City High School, serves as the director of legislative affairs for the University of Wisconsin-Stout in addition to playing for the school. In the position, Noll represents student-athletes and works on a national, state and local level on matters regarding NCAA legislation.
Burns helps Northern Iowa rugby to nationals — The No. 1-ranked Northern Iowa women’s rugby team on Sunday advanced to the National Collegiate Rugby XV’s Final Four with a 66-7 victory over UW-Eau Claire. On Saturday, the Panthers defeated North Dakota, 120-5. Dubuque Senior grad Maggie Burns, the UNI team captain, earned co-MVP honors in the West Regional. The Panthers will play Marquette in the NCR national semifinals on Dec. 4.
UD kicker honored — University of Dubuque kicker Jacob Wolf, a senior from Henderson, Nev., earned the American Rivers Conference football special teams player of the week award. He kicked two PATs and made an 18-yard field goal in the final seconds to lead the Spartans to a 17-14 victory over Loras. The Spartans never led until his game-winning kick.
UW-P’s Shields feted — University of Wisconsin-Platteville guard Quentin Shields, a senior from Chicago, has been selected the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week. In a 3-0 week for the Pioneers, Shields led the way with 17.7 points per game while shooting 61.8% from the floor, 66.7% from the 3-point line, and 87.5% from the free-throw line. He added 4.3 rebounds per contest, as well as 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals.
Crist, Central make NCAA football field — Benjamin Crist, a junior defensive back who prepped at River Ridge (Ill.) High School, helped Central College win the A-R-C title and earn a berth in the NCAA Division III football playoffs. In 10 games, Crist has 39 tackles and four pass breakups.
Birt sweeps at Millikin Open — Millikin University senior Bradan Birt, a former state champion at Western Dubuque, won the 165-pound weight class at the Millikin Open this weekend. He won two matches by fall, one by technical fall and one by major decision in the unscored event.
Former Rams help Iowa Central to 6th at nationals — Former Dubuque Senior standouts Kate Miron and Josie Stackis finished 63rd and 71st, respectively, to help Iowa Central take sixth at the National Junior College Athletic Association cross country meet in Richmond, Va., this weekend. The Tritons are coached by Senior grad Dee Brown. Iowa Central cruised to the men’s national championship, and former Ram Connor Kilgore is a reserve on the roster.
Harris helps team to Pizza Bowl title — Sophomore catcher Calvin Harris belted a solo home run Friday night to help Team Cioffi defeat Team Elko, 6-2, and win the University of Mississippi’s annual Pizza Bowl. The event helped the Rebels baseball team close the book on six weeks of work, which included exhibition wins over Alabama and Little Rock, at Swayze Field.