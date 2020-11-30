Here is a capsule look at the city boys basketball teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Curt Deutsch (12th year, 119-151)
Last season — 15-8, 9-6 MVC; lost to Cedar Falls in Class 4A substate final
Key returning players — Michael Duax (Sr., 6-6, F), Jamari Smith (Sr., 6-3, G), Cameron Davis (Sr., 5-11, G), Kellen Strohmeyer (Jr., 6-3, G)
Promising newcomers — Cameron Fens (Jr., 6-10, C), Jake Nevins (Sr., 6-0, G), Noah Pettinger (Jr., 6-3, F), Nate Kaesbauer (Jr., 6-2, F)
Outlook — The Mustangs return a strong core of talent led by reigning MVC Valley Division Player of the Year Michael Duax. The Northern Iowa commit led the Mustangs in points (21 per game), rebounds (8.2) and assists (3) last season and had the Mustangs knocking on the door of a return trip to the state tournament before getting knocked off by Cedar Falls. Duax is simply one of the best players in the conference and will continue to shine in his final season before becoming a Panther. Also returning in the starting lineup are Jamari Smith — a second team all-MVC pick who averaged 14 points per game — and Cameron Davis. With a nice mix of new talents, the Mustangs are primed for another run at state if the pieces fall into place behind the strong combo of Duax and Smith. Hempstead went 4-2 in the city last season, losing on the road to Senior and Wahlert.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Wendell Eimers (19th year, 238-154 at Senior; 333-234 overall)
Last season — 19-4, 13-3 MVC; lost to Davenport North in a Class 4A substate final
Key returning players — Jim Bonifas (Sr., 6-5, C), Cain McWilliams (Sr., 6-0, G), Tyler Schuster (Sr., 6-1, F), Max Link (Sr., 5-10, G), Sam Akins (Sr., 5-11, G)
Promising newcomers — Hayden Francois (Jr., 6-3, F), Keegan Steines (Sr., 6-0, F), Dre Fagan (Sr., 5-8, G)
Outlook — The Rams were once again a win away from reaching the state tournament last season, but suffered another heartbreaking defeat in the substate final. Many pieces from that run return, although the electricity of Daquon Lewis and strong point guard play of Cooper Medinger have graduated. Leading the charge for the Rams will be the stellar inside presence of Jim Bonifas (9 points and 6 rebounds per game last year). Bonifas is an Iowa State football recruit on the line and is an intimidating scorer and defender in the lane. Tyler Schuster (8 ppg) and newcomer Hayden Francois round out a tough and athletic front court, while athletic guard Cain McWilliams scored 8 points per game last year and may be looked to for more this winter if the Rams hope to return to Des Moines. Senior went 5-1 and won the city title last season, with its only blemish coming at Hempstead.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Tom English (16th year, 231-154)
Last season — 7-15, 4-11 MVC; lost to Mount Vernon in a Class 3A substate semifinal
Key returning players — Nick Bandy (Sr., 6-1, F), Nathan Donovan (Sr., 5-9, G), Hughie Doyle (Sr., 6-1, F), TJ Fowler (Sr., 5-9, G), Danny Steele (Sr., 6-2, F)
Promising newcomers — Ben Freed (Jr.), Carson Cummer (Jr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles nearly graduated the house from last season, losing all-MVC talents in Jacob Schockemoehl, Cael Schmitt and Isaac Ripley. Nick Bandy represents Wahlert’s lone returning starter, and the league honorable mention held season averages of 5 points and 5 rebounds per game. He’ll need to see an uptick in productivity this winter as the leading man in the post, while TJ Fowler came on at the end of the season and could be primed for a big year. There’s little doubt that Wahlert’s success this season hangs in the balance of how successful its young players can be with limited preseason practicing due to COVID-19 concerns. If the Eagles learn on the fly and improve throughout, a run in the Class 3A playoff bracket is always possible. Wahlert went 2-4 in the city last season, beating Hempstead at home and winning at WD.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Wayne Cusick (third year, 9-33)
Last season — 5-17, 4-11 MVC; lost to Linn-Mar in a Class 4A substate quarterfinal
Key returning players — Dylan Johnson (Sr., 6-6, F), Garrett Baumhover (Sr., 6-0, G), Tommy DeSollar (Sr., 6-1, F), Logan Southwick (Sr., 6-6, C), Will Griner (Sr., 5-7, G)
Promising newcomers — Andrew Oltmanns (Jr., 6-1, G), Nathan Althaus (Jr., 5-10, G), Zach Gehl (Jr., 6-1, F)
Outlook — The Bobcats continue to find their footing in the MVC with third-year coach Wayne Cusick. Powering the lineup this winter will be three returning starters who hope to get the Bobcats in the win column more often. Dylan Johnson holds down the backcourt as a big man who can score inside and out, averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest. Garrett Baumhover (13 ppg) and Tommy DeSollar (4.7 ppg) return to their starting guard roles, and WD should have good quickness and perimeter scoring. Cusick notes a lack of height and rebounding as a concern, so Johnson will need to find that extra endurance in his final season to crash the boards even harder before looking to score on the other end. WD went 1-5 in the city last season, with its lone win at Wahlert.