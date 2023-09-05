The Iowa high school cross country season got into full swing last week. Here is a capsule look at area programs:
BOYS
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Jena Deaver (2nd season)
Conference — Tri-Rivers
Last season — The Mohawks finished 11th at the Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet at Cascade.
Returning letterwinner — Andrew Schmidt (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Canden Weber (fr.), Spencer Roeder (jr.), Brady Sieverding (soph.).
Season outlook — The Mohawks are still in the building phase of the program. They have greater numbers this season and look forward to competing in the Tri-Rivers.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Shane Kirchoff (1st season)
Conference — Tri-Rivers
Last season — The Wildcats finished third at the Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet at Cascade.
Returning state placewinners — Matthew Schaul (jr., 42nd).
Other returning letterwinners — George Livingston (sr.), Arion Rave (jr.), Kenyon Baker (soph.), Brady Eike (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Jayden Schwandt (fr.).
Season outlook — The Wildcats return five of their top six runners from a year ago and look to contend for a Tri-Rivers championship along with North Linn and Calamus-Wheatland. Although experienced, the Wildcats lack depth and will have to stay healthy this fall.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Louis Cook
Conference — Upper Iowa
Last season — The Eagles finished 13th at the Iowa Class 1A state meet in Fort Dodge.
Underclassmen at state last season — Jesus Tabora-Lara, Colton Hoeger
Top runners — Ethan Backes, Jackson Smith, Fernando Flores, Leland Mueller, Luke Cook, Carter Judkins, Kasey Thiese.
Season outlook — The Eagles graduated five of their seven state runners from a year ago, including their top four. Keaton Reimer and Gavin Moser, who made history in becoming the program’s first state qualifiers, graduated after raising the standard for the program.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Dale Meyer
Conference — WaMaC
Last season — The Hawks placed 10th at the Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet they hosted.
Top runners — Zach Wenger (sr.), Jase Turnis (jr.), Evan Kartman (sr.), Brenden White (fr.), Braden Wenger (jr.), Alex Steffen (sr.), Owen Neuhaus (sr.).
Season outlook — The Hawks opened the season Tuesday at Oelwein and finished ninth in an 18-team meet.
GIRLS
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Jena Deaver (4th season)
Conference — Tri-Rivers
Last season — The Mohawks posted an incomplete score at the Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet at Cascade.
Returning letterwinners — Kalyn Skrivseth (jr.), Jessica Deaver (soph.)
Season outlook — The Mohawks will feature a pair of strong runners who hope to contend for state meet berths. Jessica Deaver is a national triathlon qualifier who trained this summer with professional triathlon coach Olivia Dietzel. That training should pay big dividends during the cross country season.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Louis Cook
Conference — Upper Iowa
Last season — The Eagles finished eighth at the Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet at Cascade.
Top runners — Daisy Dickson, Hailey Gaul, Jayda Wardell, Hinckley Simon, Audrey Dickson, Pfeiffer Horns, Mollie Schaefers.
Season outlook — The Eagles opened the season by finishing seventh at a loaded meet hosted by MFL/Mar-Mac this week.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Shane Kirchoff (1st season)
Conference — Tri-Rivers
Last season — The Wildcats posted an incomplete score at the Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet at Cascade.
Returning state placewinner — Taryn Burbridge (soph., 30th).
Other returning letterwinner — Isabel Imler (sr.).
Promising newcomer — Haydin Flannagan (fr.).
Season outlook — The Wildcats return everyone from last year’s squad and have six runners out for the sport, so they will be able to complete team scores. Kirchoff likes the work ethic and energy the squad has shown in the early portion of the season.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Ben Moser (13th season)
Conference — WaMaC
Last season — The Hawks placed eighth at the Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet they hosted.
Returning letterwinners — Noelle Bardgett (sr.), Emma Hogan (sr.), Izzy Schmitz (sr.), Josie McMahon (jr.), Erin Mensen (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Brynn Kartman (fr.), Charly Lynch (fr.), Adler Mormann (fr.), Addison Schulte (fr.).
Season outlook — Moser likes the work ethic and mental toughness of his group, but varsity experience is lacking. West Delaware hopes to finish in the top half of the always-tough WaMaC this season.