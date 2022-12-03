01202022-eastdbqgalena7-jr.jpg
Galena’s Connor Glasgow (left) take a shot during a game last season. Glasgow scored 21 points as the Pirates held off Potosi, 57-55, on Friday in Potosi, Wis.

 JESSICA REILLY/Telegraph Herald

Connor Glasgow netted a game-high 21 points, Parker Studtmann added 12 and Kaden Hauber chipped in 11 as the Galena boys basketball team edged Potosi, 57-55, on Friday in Potosi, Wis.

Gavin Wunderlin led Potosi with 19 points and Sam Udelhofen contributed 11.

