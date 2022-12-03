Connor Glasgow netted a game-high 21 points, Parker Studtmann added 12 and Kaden Hauber chipped in 11 as the Galena boys basketball team edged Potosi, 57-55, on Friday in Potosi, Wis.
Gavin Wunderlin led Potosi with 19 points and Sam Udelhofen contributed 11.
The Chieftains missed a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.
Galena improved to 4-1, while Potosi dropped its season opener.
Hempstead 69, Clinton 59 — At Clinton, Iowa: Hempstead first-year coach Damon Rogers earned his first career victory .
Davenport Assumption 56, Dubuque Wahlert 49 — At Davenport, Iowa: The Knights outlasted the Golden Eagles at home in a non-conference affair.
Maquoketa Valley 48, East Buchanan 33 — At Winthrop, Iowa: The Wildcats got past East Buchanan in a Tri-Rivers Conference matchup.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cedar Falls 71, Hempstead 30 — At Moody Gym: Chandler Houselog had 13 points, but the Mustangs were routed at home.
Linn-Mar 60, Dubuque Wahlert 57 — At Marion, Iowa: The Lions clipped the Golden Eagles in an MVC contest.
West Delaware 60, South Tama 8 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks surged to a 17-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a home win.
West Liberty 48, Bellevue 42 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Teagan Humphrey scored a team-high 20 points and Ka’Lynn DeShaw added eight, but Bellevue couldn’t get enough going offensively in a loss to West Liberty.
Maquoketa 61, Tipton 43 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals rolled past the Tigers in a River Valley Conference matchup.
Bellevue Marquette 60, North Cedar 34 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks jumped out to a 13-point lead after the first quarter and led, 37-14, at halftime of a blowout win over the Knights.
Platteville 56, Richland Center 39 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Hillmen rolled to a Southwest Wisconsin Conference victory over the Hornets.
Cuba City 49, Darlington 42 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Cubans bolted out to a 13-point halftime lead and held off the Redbirds.
Mineral Point 49, Fennimore 42 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Pointers held off the Golden Eagles in their SWAL contest.
Belleville 70, Benton 34 — At Benton, Wis.: The Zephyrs fell at home in a non-conference clash.
Orangeville 44, River Ridge/Scales Mound 43 — At Orangeville, Ill.: Addison Albrecht scored nine points, and Emily Weiderholt and Annie Werner had seven apiece, but RR/SM dropped a heartbreaker.
PREP WRESTLING
Eagles 3rd, Cougars 4th — At Cascade, Iowa: Dubuque Wahlert beat Clayton Ridge (48-18), Bellevue (39-33) and Cascade (39-36), but lost to Washington (51-30) and MFL/Mar-Mac (60-21) to finish third at the Cascade dual tournament.
The host Cougars placed fourth with wins over Starmont (50-18) and the JV All-Stars (52-18), and losses to MFL/Mar-Mac (54-30) and Washington (45-36).
COLLEGE WRESTLING
UW-Platteville 16, UW-Whitewater 16 — At Platteville, Wis.: Zach Thompson earned a major decision at 133 for UW-P, but Whitewater won via tiebreaker on match points, 53-46.
