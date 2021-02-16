Taylor Duncan hopes to bring a unique baseball opportunity to the autistic community in Dubuque and the surrounding area.
The 25-year old from Dallas, Georgia, created the Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501(c)3 organization for players ages 15-and-over with autism and other disabilities so they can gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond. He hopes to find a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help us start new programs serving those in Dubuque in addition to similar programs in Rochester, Minn.; Columbus, Ohio; Wayne County/Detroit, Mich.; South Bend, Ind.; Indianapolis; Jeffersonville, Ind.; Evansville, Ind.; Louisville, Ky.; Beloit/Janesville, Wis.; and Wausau, Wis. to begin play late this spring or early summer.
“When I was much younger, I had speech issues, anxiety issues, and more that came with having autism,” Duncan wrote in an email to the TH. “I wasn’t able to participate in competitive sports due to the developmental delays, in addition to social stigma (preconceived ideas) from those who think what one with autism can and cannot accomplish. With the help of my mom, teachers, mentors and coaches who believed in me, I’ve gotten to where I am today in my life: To live with the goal to inspire, raise awareness, and acceptance for autism and special needs globally through the sport of baseball.
“As many with autism graduate from high school in many areas, services plateau. In a lot of suburban and rural areas, there are no services for those to continue their path toward independence. Many travel to find the limited services which may or may not be available to their specific needs. Realizing a lack of general incentive and opportunities for those on the spectrum, I started this organization to give others on the spectrum/special needs the opportunity to be accepted for who they are and to be encouraged to be the best they can be.”
The teams travel to other areas, play on traditional high school size fields and play by the same rules as Major League Baseball. The organization provides equipment and resources to help such a program become successful.
A team in Dubuque would need the volunteer coach/manager and support members to begin play. Players can be of all experience levels, and the program helps develop their physical and social skills.
For more information on the league, visit www.alternativebaseball.org or contact Taylor at taylor@alternativebaseball.org.
MEDIACOM TO TELEVISE STATE WRESTLING
Mediacom Communications will televise live-action and replay coverage of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s state wrestling semifinals and championships this weekend.
MC22 will carry live-action coverage for the semifinal matches in each class on Friday, beginning with Class 1A at 3:30 p.m.; followed by Class 2A-3A matches at 7:30 p.m. The semifinals will be replayed at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and all championship matches will be carried live beginning at 6 p.m.
The championship matches will be televised live on IHSSN television affiliates, with a free live stream available at www.ihssn.com. The IHSSN partnership with Mediacom provides MC22 with replay rights for the championship games, as well as the previously televised semi-final matches.
IOWA PREP WRESTLING HALL OF FAME CLASS SET
The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Wrestling Hall of Fame will add four new members before the championship matches of the state tournament on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The class includes LaPorte City Union’s Trey Clark, Rockwell City coach Tom Hildreth, Clarksville coach Ron Peterson and Iowa City West’s Derek St. John. Three additional selections to the 2021 IHSAA Wrestling Hall of Fame class opted to attend ceremonies at the 2022 state tournament.
PRAIRIE LEAGUE HOLDING PRESEASON MEETING
The first meeting for the 2021 Prairie League semi-pro baseball season will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road in Dubuque. Current teams and any interested in joining are encouraged to send a representative.
Masking and social distancing are encouraged. For more information, contact Frank Dardis at 563-552-9144 or Jim Winter at 608-712-3406.