It may be the most 2020 way possible to reach the state tournament, but the Platteville volleyball team isn’t complaining.
The Hillmen compete today at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament after COVID-19 precautions forced Madison Edgewood to withdraw from the field.
Here is a capsule look at today’s Wisconsin Division 2 state volleyball tournament:
NO. 2 PLATTEVILLE (13-2) VS. NO. 3 LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (11-4)Site — Kaukauna High School, Kaukauna, Wis.
Time — 4 p.m.
Livestream — WIAA.TV ($10.99/month subscription)
Other semifinal — No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco (13-0) vs. No. 4 St. Croix Falls (13-0), 1 p.m.
Platteville’s stat leaders — Alayna Digman (Sr., 144 kills, 154 assists, 19 ace serves, 13 blocks), Maddie Cooley (Sr., 133 kills, 137 assists, 25 ace serves), Madison Devlin (Sr., 91 kills, 233 assists, 151 digs, 22 ace serves), Paige Wagner (Sr., 168 assists, 106 digs, 20 ace serves), Emily Fields (Jr., 167 assists, 104 digs), Catherine Tashner (Jr., 19 ace serves)
Lakeside Lutheran’s stat leaders — Payton Kuepers (Sr., 145 kills, 141 digs, 23 ace serves), Lily Schuetz (Jr., 99 kills), Ella DeNoyer (Jr., 98 kills), Sydney Langille (Sr., 81 kills), Kaylee Raymond (Sr., 391 assists, 20 ace serves), Kylee Gnabasik (Sr., 187 digs, 30 ace serves), Cheyenne Johnson (Soph., 140 digs), Lydia Bilitz (Jr., 118 digs, 23 ace serves)
Outlook — The Hillmen are presented with a unique opportunity today at the state tournament. Second-seeded Madison Edgewood voluntarily withdrew from the tournament due to COVID-19 issues, and thus Platteville — as the most recently defeated opponent of the Crusaders — replaces Edgewood in the tourney bracket ... The Hillmen are competing at state for the fifth time in program history and for the first time since 2014, which resulted in a loss in the semifinals ... The Hillmen have won three state championships, each coming during the pool-play format era. Platteville captured the Division 2 crown in 1994 and the Class B championships in 1977 and 1979. The Hillmen also finished runners-up in 1978 ... Platteville fell in straight sets in the sectional final to Edgewood, 25-13, 25-9, 25-12, before being reinstated to the field ... The Hillmen are the champions of the Southwest Wisconsin Conference this season ... Third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran returns to the state tournament for the fourth time overall and for the first time since winning the Division 2 championship in 2017 ... The Warriors were also runners-up in Division 3 in 2000 ... Lakeside Lutheran outlasted Catholic Memorial, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 17-25, 15-13, in the sectional final to reach the final four ... The winners of the semifinal matches will meet at 7:30 p.m. the same night for the state championship.