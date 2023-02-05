Cuba City basketball
Cuba City’s Ella Vosberg tries to shoot between Prairie du Chien defenders Teagan Radloff and Shayla Straka during their game Saturday in Cuba City, Wis. Prairie du Chien won, 68-61.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

CUBA CITY, WIs. — In a battle between two of southwest Wisconsin’s ranked girls’ basketball teams, it was Prairie du Chien coming out on top with a 68-61 win over host Cuba City on Saturday afternoon at Cuba City High School.

The Division 3 No. 5-ranked Blackhawks (16-4) used a second-half run to lead by as many as 16 points before the Cubans used a late rally to pull back to within six with 4 minutes to play.

