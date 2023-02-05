CUBA CITY, WIs. — In a battle between two of southwest Wisconsin’s ranked girls’ basketball teams, it was Prairie du Chien coming out on top with a 68-61 win over host Cuba City on Saturday afternoon at Cuba City High School.
The Division 3 No. 5-ranked Blackhawks (16-4) used a second-half run to lead by as many as 16 points before the Cubans used a late rally to pull back to within six with 4 minutes to play.
But, Prairie du Chien used back-to-back baskets from senior Makenna Forde to stop the Cubans’ comeback effort. Forde finished the game with a team-high 26 points.
“Prairie du Chien is as strong of a fundamentally sound team as we are going to see,” Cuba City coach Jason Derby said. “They did a lot of different things well and their zone defense did what they wanted it to do to us. They slowed us down and kept us from getting in any kind of rhythm.”
The loss marked just the second of the season for the Division 4 No. 6-ranked Cubans (18-2). Cuba City’s only other blemish this season came at the hands of Division 1 Oregon.
“We want to schedule good games, and sometimes you are going to lose those games,” Derby said. “We’re going to play teams like this right away in the playoffs, and we are going to take a lot of things from this game.”
The Cubans took an early 6-0 lead before the Blackhawks stormed back to go up, 12-10, on a pair of Forde free throws. Prairie du Chien pushed its lead to double digits on another pair of free throws, this time from Shayla Straka at the 6:21 mark.
“I thought we did a nice job of keeping them on their toes,” Prairie du Chien coach Paula Shedivy said. “We got to the free-throw line a lot in the first half and the girls really took advantage of those opportunities.”
The Blackhawks held on to a 34-29 lead at the half, but Cuba City quickly made it a one-possession game on the first play of the second half on an Ella Vosberg basket.
That’s as close as the Cubans could get.
“We knew we needed to contain Olivia Olson and their two post players, and we wanted to do a better job of that in the second half,” Shedivy said.
Vosberg finished the game with 15 points, while Dea Crist added seven for the Cubans. Olson led Cuba City with 25 points, including 15 in the second half.
A 14-4 run with four different scorers for the Blackhawks gave Prairie its largest lead of the game at 57-41.
“They outrebounded us on their missed shot attempts, and kept us from finding the looks we wanted,” Derby said. “They are a very well-coached team.”
Ashlyn Knapp added 16 points for the Blackhawks, while Straka added 12.
