Dubuque Hempstead claimed the top three spots and placed five runners inside the top 10 at the Linn-Mar Invitational on Saturday at Lowe Park in Marion, Iowa.

Keelee Leitzen won in 18:56.4 and was followed by teammates Julia Gehl (19:21.7) and Evie Henneberry (19:29.6). Maggie Henneberry (20:37.0) placed seventh and Mylee Lange (20:40.7) was ninth for the Mustangs.

