Dubuque Hempstead claimed the top three spots and placed five runners inside the top 10 at the Linn-Mar Invitational on Saturday at Lowe Park in Marion, Iowa.
Keelee Leitzen won in 18:56.4 and was followed by teammates Julia Gehl (19:21.7) and Evie Henneberry (19:29.6). Maggie Henneberry (20:37.0) placed seventh and Mylee Lange (20:40.7) was ninth for the Mustangs.
On the boys side, John Maloney (15:55.7) placed fourth and Charlie Driscoll (16:17.6) finished seventh for Hempstead. Micah Fern (16:48.1) was 15th for the Mustangs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Rams go 3-1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Brooke Sullivan finished with 27 kills and nine blocks, Jenna Lewis added 48 assists and six aces, and Sophie Link had 28 digs as Dubuque Senior went 3-1 at the Cedar Rapids Washington Tournament. The Rams defeated Davenport Central (18-21, 21-11, 15-8), Cedar Rapids Washington (21-12, 21-10) and Clinton (21-12, 21-12) and lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier (21-16, 21-17).
Eagles split — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Dubuque Wahlert defeated Tipton (21-18, 21-12) and Beckman Catholic (21-19, 19-21, 15-12) and lost to Dike-New Hartford (21-8, 21-9), in pool play at the Shirley Ryan Invitational. The Golden Eagles lost to Center Point-Urbana, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9, in the quarterfinals.
Pirates go 4-1 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Gracie Furlong ended the day with 54 kills and 36 digs as Galena defeated Northeast Goose Lake (21-7, 21-15), Maquoketa Valley (21-13, 21-8), Bellevue (21-15, 21-9) and Goose Lake again (21-12, 21-19) at the Anamosa Tournament. The Pirates lost to Edgewood-Colesburg, 21-19, 12-21, 15-7.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Benedictine (Kan.) 63, Clarke 14 — At Atchison, Kan.: Quarterback Kenyon Williams ran for 53 yards and a touchdown and Jaden Warren added a touchdown run, but the Pride slipped to 0-2 following a road loss to NAIA No. 7-ranked Benedictine. Williams complete 12 of 26 passes for 146 yards. Jaquan Graham led Clarke with three receptions for 75 yards.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Spartans go 2-0 — At Ripon, Wis.: Emma Powell had a combined 29 kills and Ashlee Adler totaled 27 digs as Dubuque capped a 4-0 weekend with wins over Mount Mary (25-13, 25-13, 25-9) and Milwaukee School of Engineering (25-14, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15) at the Ripon College Classic.
Duhawks split — At Lisle, Ill.: Loras capped off the Benedictine Eagle Classic with a two-match split, falling to Wisconsin Lutheran (25-20, 25-17, 25-19) before defeating DePauw in four sets (25-23, 25-13, 16-25, 25-15). The Duhawks finished the season-opening tournament 2-1 after beating host Benedcitine on Friday.
Pride drop pair — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Mackenzie Grafton delivered 13 kills and eight digs, but Clarke (1-8) finished the William Penn Tournament 1-3 following a 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 loss to St. Ambrose. Jessica Schaad had seven kills and 11 digs to lead the Pride in a 25-12, 25-17, 25-21 loss to Mount Marty earlier in the day.
UW-Platteville 3, Wartburg 0 — At Colorado Springs, Colo.: Emma Carlson swung for 17 kills and added 11 digs as the Pioneers (2-1) beat the Knights, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22, to finish their trip to Colorado.
MEN’S SOCCER
Concordia-Moorhead 2, Dubuque 1 — At Oyen Field: Brandon Kaup scored a match-tying goal in the 57th minute, but Leo Dunor gave Concordia the lead for good just 12 minutes later to spoil the Spartans’ season opener.
UW-Platteville 2, Kalamazoo 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Sebastian Carranza and Marcelo Garay scored second-half goals as the Pioneers earned their second straight victory to open the season.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 1, Concordia-Moorhead 0 — At Rock Bowl: Savannah Johnson scored her third goal of the season with an assist from Julia Neary in the fourth minute and the defense did the rest as the Duhawks improved to 2-0-0.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Spartans in lead — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Dubuque’s Brooke Bunjes shot 76 and is two strokes off the lead, Mary Edwards and Morgan Hawkins are 4-5 after carding 77s, and the Spartans lead the Kohawk Fall Classic over Central, 312-320, after the first round at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course. Loras sits in 12th place with a 395.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Pride 3rd — At Waverly, Iowa: Emmett Schwartzhoff crossed the finish line 16th in 16:18 to lead Clarke (102) to a third-place finish behind North Central (17) and Wartburg (42) at the five-team John Kurtt Invitational. Rory Bickler placed sixth in 19:47.70 and Jaycie Franco was 11th in 20:29 as Clarke finished runner-up among two teams on the women’s side.