PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Ryan Munz has some big shoes to fill, but he’s been learning from the best for 20 years.
Munz officially was announced as University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s new head football coach Monday, less than three months after being tabbed interim head coach following the retirement of Mike Emendorfer after 23 seasons.
“UW-Platteville is my home. I am a Pioneer,” Munz said in a press release announcing the hiring. “It means more to me, it means more to alumni, and it means more to the community for me to be named head coach at UW-Platteville. I know the people. I know our history. I know where we have been, and I know where we are going. I take great pride in ushering a new era in Pioneer football.”
A lifelong resident of southwest Wisconsin, Munz graduated from Highland High School in 2002 and has remained with the university for the past 20 years.
Munz is a two-time graduate of UW-P, earning his bachelor’s degree in business finance in 2006 and a master’s degree in project management in 2008. He was a four-year letter winner at quarterback for the Pioneers and was voted varsity captain his senior season.
The 2012 WIAC Assistant Coach of the Year just completed his 15th season as the Pioneers offensive coordinator and finished his fifth season as the team’s associate head coach last year.
“Coach Munz embodies the next great chapter of Pioneer athletics and has a clear plan to move us forward in alignment with our renewed mission and vision,” said Kristina Navarro, UW-P Director of Athletics and Assistant Chancellor for Sports Administration, in a statement. “As an educator, Coach Munz shares a common focus to provide transformational experiences for our student-athletes in partnership with campus. As a man who prides himself on relationships, he will continue to intentionally engage our stakeholders across Pioneer nation. His clear strategy for competitive excellence will move us forward to the next chapter of Pioneer football.”
Munz’s entire tenure, from player to coach, has been under Emendorfer, who led the way for 23 seasons and changed the culture of a struggling program with 112 career victories and the first-ever NCAA Division III playoff berths in program history in 2013 and 2016.
“(I thank) Mike Emendorfer for allowing me to walk-on as a quarterback, hire me as a graduate assistant, promote me as the youngest offensive coordinator in the WIAC and prepare me for this day,” Munz said. “Words are simply not enough.”
Now Munz, the 16th head coach in Pioneer football history, will take that knowledge and make the program his own.
“I am looking forward to building a dream team of coaches who represent and believe in the mission at hand,” Munz said. “I look forward to seeing our players hustle and compete in spring ball. I look forward to seeing our alumni come back to relive the ‘glory years’ and connect with our team.
“There is a lot to look forward to. Time to buckle up and get started.”