Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (0-1) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (0-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Prairie won, 43-40
Outlook — The Rams played tough in their opener, but lost to Cedar Falls for the third time in four games dating to last season. Prairie figures to provide another test for a Senior team that has high hopes for this season. Cain McWilliams carried a heavy load for the Rams last week, running for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a 24-16 loss. He also caught three passes, recorded two tackles and recovered a fumble. Prairie is coming off a narrow 35-34 loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy, so both teams will be hungry to get into the win column. Taking care of the football will be critical.
TH prediction — Senior 28, Cedar Rapids Prairie 24
WATERLOO EAST (0-1) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (0-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370 and superhits106.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Golden Eagles had a rough season opener last week in a 35-0 loss to perennial power West Delaware. This week offers Wahlert a chance to get back on track against a Waterloo East team that has won just 10 games total dating to the start of the 2013 season. East lost to rival Waterloo West, 38-14, in its opener last week. The bright spot for Wahlert in Week 1 was its defense, which limited a high-powered West Delaware offense. Pairing that with an offense that is capable of scoring points will go a long way toward boosting the team’s confidence as its prepares to open district play next week.
TH prediction — Wahlert 35, Waterloo East 14
ANAMOSA (0-1) AT DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Beckman won, 16-13
Outlook — It has been a long wait to start the season for Beckman, which suffered COVID-19 exposure and had to cancel its season opener at Iowa City Regina last week. Coach Mark Atwater confirmed to the TH that the Trailblazers are healthy and excited to play tonight against a team as eager to take to the field in Anamosa. The Blue Raiders lost their opener two weeks ago to West Delaware in a 66-0 drubbing and is hoping to wash that away with a strong performance. Anamosa couldn’t do much of anything against West Delaware, so it’s hard to know what they’ll be bringing to the table against the Blazers. Beckman’s hoping to use its speed with Trent Koelker on the outside and the versatility of quarterback Nick Offerman.
TH prediction — Beckman 28, Anamosa 17
CASCADE (0-1) AT MAQUOKETA VALLEY (0-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KMCH.com
Last year — Cascade won, 27-16
Outlook — Both of these teams are eager to get in the win column after tough road losses last week. Cascade was an extra point away from tying up Monticello, but failed in a heartbreaking 28-27 loss. Meanwhile, the Wildcats were handled by a defending Class A district champ and playoff team in MFL/Mar-Mac, 65-28. Jack Menster put on a show in his debut as the Cougars’ starting running back last week, carrying 20 times for 157 yards with three touchdowns. Menster totaled 223 total yards and scored rushing, receiving and on defense. Justin Roling won the quarterback battle with Jackson McAleer and completed 5 of 10 passes for 105 yards in his debut. On defense, the Cougars will have to slow down Maquoketa Valley’s dual threat QB, Parker Sternhagen, who scored three times last week.
TH prediction — Cascade 35, Maquoketa Valley 30
MONTICELLO (1-0) AT BELLEVUE (1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Monticello won, 21-13
Outlook — An exciting matchup hits the field for Bellevue’s home opener tonight, as two programs coming off big wins in Week 1 clash in what should be a dandy. The Comets came out hot last week in a 41-0 rout of Northeast Goose Lake. Quarterback Max Jackson completed 11 of 15 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 53 yards and a score on the ground. Colby Sieverding had a monster game, catching seven passes for 119 yards and three TDs, and also added 41 yards and a score rushing. Monticello survived a nail biter with Cascade, powered by quarterback Luke Lambert tossing for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Luensman caught nine passes for 155 yards and two TDs for the Panthers. This could be a high-scoring shootout between teams that love to air it out.
TH prediction — Bellevue 38, Monticello 37
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (1-0) AT STARMONT (0-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Last year — Ed-Co won, 40-0
Outlook — The Iowa Class A No. 4-ranked Vikings cruised to a big win in their season opener over Clayton Ridge, 47-6, and you can probably expect more of the same against the Stars tonight. The Vikings have plenty of offensive options that can burn an opponent, led by QB Parker Rochford. He completed 9 of 15 passes last week for 208 yards while adding a touchdown on the ground. Keegan Hansel rolled up 52 yards rushing along with three touchdowns — while leading the team defensively with 5 1/2 tackles — and Ike Jones caught three passes for 127 yards. Starmont undoubtedly will have its hands full tonight.
TH prediction — Ed-Co 42, Starmont 13