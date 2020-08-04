Tyler Bruening has been quite busy this summer.
Based in Decorah, Iowa, his No. 16 Late Model team has been traveling across the country for International Motor Contest Association races. Next week, he’ll take his crew down south for competition.
But that didn’t stop Bruening from hopping a couple hours south of his home land for competition. When he showed up at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway’s Julien Dubuque Classic on Sunday night, Bruening also prospered.
Holding off Wheatland, Iowa’s Justin Kay over the back stretch, Bruening netted a victory in the 25-lap Late Model feature on Sunday to cap off a heavy slate of racing during the Dubuque County Fair last week.
The Fairgrounds held two nights of racing throughout an abbreviated Fair week during the coronavirus pandemic. On July 30, Seth Bergman (Sprint Invaders), Matt Gansen (Modifieds), Gage Neal (SportMods) and Kyle Jared (Hobby Stocks) all found themselves in victory lane. Sunday night, Bruening joined Jeff Larson (Modifieds), Jason Roth (SportMods), Lukas Short (Hobby Stocks), Tom Honts (Midwest Jalopies) and Josh Starr (4-Cylinders) in the winners’ circle.
“I didn’t want to have a loose racecar during the feature with nothing to hang on to,” Bruening said of the race. “The cushion got really treacherous there about halfway through the race. It was a little crumbier to begin with and it got real solid at the end and made it real treacherous.
“We’ve been real good with it but all year, we just haven’t gotten to race it much because we’re traveling around the country. But it’s good to be back here for the Dubuque County Fair. It’s good to be back here.”
Bruening’s team will be heading to Florence, Ky., for their next slate of races next week.
Like many drivers, he’s hoping to parlay his latest win into a hot streak.
“One weekend at a time from here on out,” Bruening said.
Racing at the Fairgrounds continues next Sunday with three races left at the Speedway before championship races on Aug. 30.