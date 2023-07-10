jase
Cascade pitcher Jase Reinke allowed just one hit and struck out five in a 10-0 victory over Denver in an Iowa Class 2A district final Saturday night in Cascade. The Cougars will play MFL/Mar-Mac at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Cedar Falls for a trip to the state tournament.

 Don Zieser Eastern Iowa Media Group North

CASCADE, Iowa — The offense provided an early cushion, and Jase Reinke took it from there.

Behind a five-run first inning and a shut-down effort on the mound from the senior right-hander, Cascade breezed past Denver, 10-0, in six innings in a Class 2A District 5 final on Saturday at American Legion Ballpark.

