CASCADE, Iowa — The offense provided an early cushion, and Jase Reinke took it from there.
Behind a five-run first inning and a shut-down effort on the mound from the senior right-hander, Cascade breezed past Denver, 10-0, in six innings in a Class 2A District 5 final on Saturday at American Legion Ballpark.
“The confidence in me just grew as the runs kept coming,” Reinke said. “Every run that we got, I knew I would be a lot more confident when I went out there the next inning. That was a huge part of my success tonight.”
Reinke was in complete control over his six innings of work, allowing just one hit with five strikeouts against two walks. Just three Cyclones reached base on him all game, and only one advanced into scoring position.
After a first-inning base hit and walk, Reinke retired 14 straight from the second into the sixth.
“At that point, I was just focused on pounding the zone and throwing strikes as much as possible,” Reinke said. “I was happy with my effort for the most part tonight.”
The No. 7-ranked Cougars advanced to Tuesday’s Substate 3 championship game against MFL/Mar-Mac at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Bulldogs upset ninth-ranked New Hampton, 4-3, behind a seventh-inning rally in the District 6 final.
“We continually tell our guys that you can’t ever settle,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “These guys have a little bit of an itch after making the state tournament last year and they want to do it again. We’re just telling our guys that we can’t have a letdown. If we play the way we’re capable of, we’ll always have a chance to win.”
Cascade (23-8) will be looking to reach the state tournament for the sixth time in school history and make it back-to-back trips for the first time after reaching the quarterfinals a year ago.
The Cougars jumped out front early and often as the first five hitters who stepped into the batter’s box reached base and eventually scored.
Cade Rausch opened the first with a nicely placed double down the right-field line, Jack Menster walked and Cooper Hummel doubled deep to right center. Following a free pass to Ty Frasher, Mason Otting delivered the inning’s big blow with a three-run double that short hopped the left-field fence.
“Any time you put a crooked number up — whatever inning it might be — it gives all the players a little breathing room,” Roamn Hummel said. “You’re kind of holding your breath the whole time leading up to the game, and then you can let it go.”
The meat of the batting order provided the brunt of the damage in the five-run first, but the bottom half sealed the win late.
Mick Hoffman delivered two run-scoring hits in the fifth and sixth out of the eight-hole, and No. 9 hitter Nathan Schockemoehl walked it off with a two-RBI single.
“We’ve never really relied on only our top three guys to hit,” Roamn Hummel said. “That’s the M.O. of a good team, really. Everybody at some point in time comes up with big hits.”
Now, for the second straight year, the Cougars are knocking on the doorstep of a state berth.
“To get back to Carroll would mean a lot,” Reinke said. “We have all the pieces to do it.”