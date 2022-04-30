It took a little while for the Dubuque Fighting Saints to adjust to a playoff-tested team, and they had to play catch-up the rest of the way.
The Muskegon Lumberjacks held serve at home on Friday night, edging the Saints, 4-3, in Game 1 of their best-of-3 USHL Eastern Conference semifinal series. Dubuque must win at home Sunday night to force a deciding game on Monday night, also at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“They had two games of playoff hockey in already, and it was our first and it took a little while for us to get used to it,” Saints forward Connor Kurth said. “They came out hard, and we didn’t figure it out until the second period. We can’t turn it over, we need to get pucks in deep and we need to play a lot harder than we were playing.
“We found some success getting pucks to the net and getting guys in front. That seemed to spark our offense, but it wasn’t enough at the end of the day.”
The Muskegon power play, which went a blistering 6-for-8 in a two-game sweep of Cedar Rapids in the first round earlier this week, struck just 7:10 into game on the first man-advantage situation. Quinn Hutson pressured the Dubuque penalty kill, and Jacob Guevin prevented a clearing attempt at the left point. Guevin skated into the slot and snapped a shot just out of the reach of goaltender Philip Svedeback’s blocker for his second goal of the playoffs just 64 seconds into the power play.
Hutson doubled the lead 2:53 later with his third goal of the playoffs. He took a Jack Williams feed, high in the zone, straddled the blue line and wired a shot that eluded traffic and snuck past Svedeback.
“They had the jump on us in the first period and had us pinned back a bit,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “I thought we did a really good job of battling back in the second and third periods, but we couldn’t quite get all the way back.”
The Saints cut the deficit in half on their first power play, which carried over from the opening period. Nikita Borodayenko won a battle for a loose puck below the goal line and fed Stephen Halliday in the right faceoff circle. Halliday worked the puck to the net front, and Kurth backhanded it through Chase Clark’s legs for his first career playoff goal.
Muskegon killed all eight shorthanded situations against Cedar Rapids in the first round.
Defenseman Michael Feenstra, the only Saints player who didn’t score a goal during the regular season, tied the game at the 5:07 mark of the second period. Kenny Connors took a shot on Clark, and Lemyre gathered the rebound below the goal line and skated it toward the blue line before spotting an open Feenstra at the left point. Feenstra took a stride in and fired a one-timer while going down to one knee, and the shot handcuffed Clark.
The Lumberjacks responded with the next five shots on goal and regained the lead at the 8:05 mark. Ethan Whitcomb took an Owen Mehlenbacher and snapped a shot from the slot through traffic and past goalie Paxton Geisel, who came on in relief of Svedeback at the start of the period.
Clark made a brilliant side-to-side save on Halliday during a Dubuque power play in the final minute of the period. And, 5:04 into the third period, Halliday came within a whisker of tying the game when he wired a shot off the post.
Muskegon pushed the lead to 4-2 on a Jack Williams 5-on-3 power play goal at the 10:38 mark. Williams ripped a one-timer past Geisel from the left faceoff circle after taking a Guevin feed.
But the Saints answered later while on their third power play. From a congested right corner, Halliday spotted a wide-open Lucas Olvestad in the slot, and the defenseman wired a shot into the top right corner of the net behind Clark. Davis Burnside picked up a secondary assist on Olvestad’s first playoff goal.
The Saints pulled Geisel for a sixth attacker with 2:03 remaining in regulation but could not dent Clark for the equalizer.