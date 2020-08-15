Colin Rea doesn’t consider it a comeback story just yet.
Maybe someday, but not now.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, made his first Major League Baseball start in more than four years on Saturday afternoon when the Chicago Cubs dropped a 6-5 decision in 10 innings to Milwaukee at Wrigley Field.
Rea allowed three earned runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Brewers and received a no-decision. He walked none and struck out none while throwing 49 pitches, including 35 for strikes, after manager David Ross set a pitch limit in the mid 50s.
“Maybe when I’m done this year or done playing, I’ll kind of look back at it, but for me, it’s just another opportunity and I just try to take it one step or one day at a time,” Rea said in the Cubs’ postgame Zoom meeting with reporters. “Obviously, we didn’t get the result we wanted today, but early I felt we made some really good plays, and we were in the game throughout. It’s unfortunate we didn’t win, but it was a good game.
“It’s always special (to start a big league game), and I don’t take it for granted one second. But I don’t really think about it right now. I’m just trying to go out there each day, trying to attack the strike zone, compete and, like I said, maybe I’ll think about that one after the season’s over or I’m done playing.”
Rea made his first Major League Baseball start since July 30, 2016, which was his only appearance for the Miami Marlins following a trade from the San Diego Padres. It marked a span of 1,477 days between starts.
In the start for the Marlins, Rea threw 3 1/3 shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals but left with elbow discomfort that ultimately led to Tommy John surgery and voided the trade. He missed a full season while rehabbing his elbow and saw mixed results in the Padres’ minor league system before being released at the end of the 2018 campaign. He signed a free-agent deal with the Cubs prior to the 2019 season.
Rea won the Pacific Coast League’s pitcher of the year award last season after registering career-highs in victories (14-4), innings pitched (148) and strikeouts (120) in his first season with the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines. He spent the first eight years of his career in the Padres organization, with the brief exception of the 2016 trade to the Miami Marlins that MLB voided because the Padres didn’t disclose injury information on him.
“All the credit goes to him,” Ross said in the Zoom call. “This guy has worked his tail off and continued to get better and had confidence in himself. He never wavered. I’ve seen the same guy that — since spring training, as far as the mentality and the attitude and work ethic — all those things he brings every day.
“The cutter/slider has been really sharp. He has a deceptive fastball and a plus-change-up. He’s continued to grow. A lot of players who have gone through a little adversity can come out on the back side.”
Rea returned to a big league mound this month and did not allow a run in a pair of relief appearances. He allowed only one hit in three innings.
The opportunity to start came after the Cubs scratched Tyler Chatwood on Friday because of back tightness. That forced Saturday’s scheduled starter, Alec Mills, to pitch the series opener.
“It’s a great opportunity first of all,” Rea said. “I was happy to get the call and just kind of willing to fill in wherever I need to. As far as the outing goes, I thought we did a good job early of attacking the strike zone, especially with the fastball — moving it to both sides of the plate and up and down — and then mixing in the curveball and change-up when we needed to. The cutter wasn’t really there today.”
Rea retired the Brewers in order in the first and third innings but allowed a two-out double to Ryan Braun in the second. In the fourth, Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia delivered one-out singles before Justin Smoak doubled to left-centerfield to pull Milwaukee within 3-2. Ross then went to the bullpen and brought in Ryan Tepera, who allowed a two-out single to Luis Urias to tie the game.
“The second time through the order, I felt like I used a little too much plate, especially with that last pitch,” Rea said. “You hate to look back — I mean Smoak’s a good hitter — but I think expanding the plate the second time through the order would have helped conserve a little bit.”
Rea could become a swing man for the Cubs, based on his first three outings. He pitched well out of the bullpen in his first two appearances and has experience to be a spot or sixth starter.
“Whatever they ultimately decide, I’m good with,” Rea said. “I’m just happy to be here and contribute to the team any way I can. The best way I can do that is to go out and attack the strike zone and compete every time out, whether that’s in the bullpen or as a starter.
“Obviously, I like starting, because that’s what I’ve done in the past. But, as little experience as I’ve had in the bullpen, it’s kind of been nice at the same time. For me, it’s whatever they want and whatever they think is going to be beneficial for me and for the team.”
The Cubs lead the National League Central Division at 13-5 and hold a 3 1/3 game lead on St. Louis, which has played only seven games because of coronavirus quarantines. St. Louis visits Wrigley Field for five games in three days beginning Monday, the result of a three-game series in St. Louis being postponed last weekend.
“The pitching is definitely important in (terms of) having some depth there,” Ross said. “Colin gives us that, and we have some guys in South Bend we can call on and some depth down there. We’ll see. I’m sure at some point, if not soon, you need those extra starters, and you need length in your bullpen. That’s why Major League Baseball kept the rosters expanded. They know you’re going to need extra pitching in this unique season.”
On Saturday, Chicago took a 3-0 lead on Anthony Rizzo’s solo home run and Ian Happ’s RBI double in the first and Rizzo’s RBI double in the second. Milwaukee took its first lead in the sixth, as Braun scored when Orlando Arcia reached on an error, but Steven Souza Jr. tied it two innings later with a solo home run.
In the top of the 10th, Garcia doubled in the go-ahead run and scored on a Urias single. Happ drove in a run in the bottom half with a ground out.