When co-head coaches Jayne Weier and Julie Keiffer began assembling the Dubuque Elite 17-and-under club volleyball team, the purpose was to give some talented players from the area a chance to compete at a higher level.
It turned into much more than that.
The team comprised of players from eight different area schools earned a bid to the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship on July 1-4 in Las Vegas against some of the best competition in the country.
“We really just put this team together for an opportunity for kids to play at a higher level that haven’t in the past,” said Weier, who has coached volleyball at the club level for over 20 years. “None of these kids, with the exception of one, have ever played at a national qualifier, much less nationals.”
The team’s journey to Las Vegas dates back to the winter when they competed in select tournaments around the area and ventured out as far as Milwaukee and Chicago.
Team captain Ashley Glennon knew early on that this team — which had never played together prior to this season — had something special.
“It was really our first tournament playing together,” Glennon said. “We got out there and everything was just working well together, everyone was having a good time and things were going well for us. We were all like, ‘Wait a minute, this could be something good.’”
She was, however, surprised that things gelled so quickly for this group.
“I was thinking it would take a little bit of time to make sure everyone was meshing well together and getting everything right, but it really didn’t take that much time at all for us to bring it all together,” Glennon said.
After competing in different tournaments, Dubuque Elite began traveling to qualifying events that could potentially earn them a bid to Las Vegas.
Weier and Keiffer enlisted a specific slogan for their team as they embarked on a journey loaded with stiff competition.
“Our motto for most of the season was ‘Pull off upsets,’ and that’s what they did well, and that’s how they got to where they were,” Weier said.
The team seemed to embrace the underdog mentality. In a national qualifier in Louisville, Ky., with 128 teams in the field, Dubuque Elite placed ninth. And in a regional qualifier in Des Moines where they were seeded in the middle of the pack, Elite followed their coach’s motto and finished sixth.
“We pulled off upsets in that regional, too,” Weier said. “We positioned ourselves early to play in competitive tournaments to give the kids an opportunity to play at a higher level. Obviously, our hope was always to qualify for nationals, and that’s really how it helped them to qualify. They were playing high level competition and not just in local tournaments where they were seeing the same teams all the time.”
And qualify they did.
With four top-10 finishes in different qualifying tournaments, Elite received an at-large bid to the national championships in Las Vegas.
“It was hot, very hot!” Weier said with a laugh about their experience in Las Vegas.
Dubuque Elite faced a daunting task at the national tournament. Besides being without two of its core players who couldn’t make the trip, Dubuque drew an incredibly difficult field of opponents.
They were paired in the same pool with California-based Team Sunshine, which went on to win the entire tournament. Another team in Elite’s pool placed sixth overall.
Dubuque won only two of its nine matches in Las Vegas, placing 50th out of 64 teams, but Weier said her team competed the whole way.
“On paper it doesn’t look like we did the greatest, but they competed,” she said. “They did everything that we asked them to do and were in a lot of matches. We lost a lot of matches in three sets. They enjoyed the experience, they learned from every game and did exactly what we asked of them.
“Overall, it was a great experience and an opportunity of a lifetime for a lot of these kids, and we’re just really glad that we were able to give them that chance.”
Glennon said that while they faced a lot of good competition throughout the season, it was nothing like what they saw in Las Vegas.
“Usually at tournaments, there will be a few teams that you’re like, ‘Wow, they are good,’” Glennon said. “But when you go to nationals, everybody is like that. There are no easy games there, every one you have to work for and fight for.”
Competing in Las Vegas will certainly be a lifelong memory for this team, but what the players will carry with them even longer are the newly formed friendships from this first-year group.
“They had never really met each other before December,” Weier said. “A lot of these girls were opponents that didn’t really like each other before this, and now they are best of friends.”
Weier referenced team members Hailey Stitch, of Cuba City High School and Hannah Lacey, of Southwestern. Their schools are SWAL rivals.
“They knew of each other, but didn’t really know one another,” she said. “They go golfing together now; they are great friends.”
Glennon said the team’s journey, which dates back to the December cold and culminated in the Las Vegas heat, was one to remember.
“I really enjoyed it — just getting to know everyone,” she said. “Our coaches always believed in us and pushed us to keep getting better and then the girls were just so awesome and everyone got along really well. Overall, it was just a great experience.”