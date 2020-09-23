The Iowa state girls and boys cross country meet is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31.
Whether those competitors are in for a trick or a treat is still being decided.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union are working in close contact with the city of Fort Dodge and Fort Dodge Community School District on what the plan might be for such a highly-attended event amidst a pandemic, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The associations are looking to release information on a possibly altered state meet by the end of this week.
State-qualifying meets — with five in each class — are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, with the championships held at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
While the traditional format remains a possibility, the associations are exploring other options with the realization of hundreds of fans running from point-to-point across the golf course. In an effort to decrease the risk of COVID-19, there are discussions of making it a two-day, Friday/Saturday event, with two classes on Oct. 30 and the other two on Oct. 31.
Other options include making the state meet a two-weekend event, and/or to restrict the number of fans in attendance. The number of qualifiers may also be altered, as currently three teams and 15 individuals from each state-qualifying site advance to Fort Dodge.
Cascade cracks top 5 — At Center Point, Iowa: Cole Miller finished eighth overall in 18:09, leading the Cascade boys to third out of seven teams at the Center Point-Urbana Invitational.
Emma Ostwinkle finished fourth in the girls race at 21:03, helping the Cougar girls take fourth in the team standings.
Both Edgewood-Colesburg teams finished sixth in the team standings.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1 — At Moody Gym: The Mustangs (12-1-1) captured the Mississippi Valley Conference tilt with the Cougars (12-6), 25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18.
Linn-Mar 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1 — At Wahlert: The Lions (9-5) dropped the Golden Eagles to 3-13 overall on the season in a 25-22, 13-25, 26-24, 25-16 triumph.
Dyersville Beckman 3, Mount Vernon 2 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Trailblazers (16-4, 3-0 WaMaC) pulled out a gritty 26-24, 25-21, 21-25, 16-25, 16-14 victory, ending the defending Class 3A state champ Mustangs’ 22-match win streak.
Prince of Peace 3, Bellevue Marquette 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Ellie O’Brien delivered 11 kills and Holly Kremer added 10, but the Mohawks were defeated in four sets, 25-8, 24-26, 25-15, 25-14.
Cascade 3, Camanche 1 — At Camanche, Iowa: The Cougars improved to 12-4 overall with a 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 triumph over the Indians.
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, North Linn 2 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Vikings rallied to pull out a five-set victory over the Lynx, 19-25, 15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-12.
River Ridge 3, Potosi 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Kendall Esser had 10 kills, Abigail Polodna added 18 digs, and the Timberwolves swept the Chieftains, 25-12, 25-19, 25-14.
Dodgeville 3, Platteville 2 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: The Hillmen dropped a tight five-set battle on the road, 16-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-8.
Shullsburg 3, Belmont 0 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Miners earned a 28-26, 25-15, 25-23 sweep over the Braves in Six Rivers West action, led by Layla Alt’s 10 kills and 11 assists.
Platteville 3, Prairie du Chien 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Lily Krahn delivered nine kills and Makenzie Knapp had 14 digs, but the Blackhawks were swept by the Hillmen on Monday night, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12.
Highland 3, Shullsburg 2 — At Highland, Wis.: Kayla Klotz hit for 21 kills and Layla Alt added 18 assists, but the Miners were topped in five sets on Monday night, 20-25, 27-29, 26-24, 25-22, 15-12.
BOYS GOLF
WD’s Stelzers tie for 8th — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Western Dubuque brothers Jax and Davis Stelzer both shot 77s at Beaver Hills Country Club, tying for eighth place overall at the Tiger Invite.
The Bobcats finished seventh in the team standings out of 11 teams. Dubuque Hempstead was eighth and Dubuque Senior ninth.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Grand View 3, Clarke 2 — At Kehl Center: The Pride (2-5, 2-2 Heart of America Conference) dropped a tough five-set thriller, 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-9, despite 14 kills from Hempstead alum Amber Cooksley and 12 kills from Bellevue grad Becca Schroeder.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 2, William Penn 0 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Jamie Albertson scored for the Pride (3-1, 2-1 Heart of America Conference) in the 49th minute to seal the road victory.