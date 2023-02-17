A nightmarish start had the Dubuque Fighting Saints chasing the Youngstown Phantoms all night long.
Jake Rozzi scored a pair of power play goals to lead Youngstown to a 6-3 victory at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. The Saints (20-16-3-1) rallied late but missed a chance to pull within one standings point of Youngstown (22-13-4-1) for third place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference.
The teams meet again at 6:05 tonight in Youngstown.
The Phantoms set the tone with three goals, including a pair tipped shots on the power play, in the first 7:36 of the opening frame. Youngstown also took 10 of the first 13 shots of the contest.
"Obviously, it was a tough start, but I really don't feel like we were playing that bad," defenseman Caelum Dick said. "Their first four chances were in the back of the net. But after that, we pushed back and I thought we were the better team the rest of the night. It's a tough loss, and the boys are choked up about it. But it's just going to make us hungry to get a win (tonight)."
Matthew Perkins tipped an Andrew Strathmann shot from the left point past goaltender Paxton Geisel for the first power play goal at the 2:17 mark to start the onslaught. A stray stick on the ice led to a Saints turnover at the 4:31 mark, and Rozzi scored on a backdoor rebound of a Perkins shot.
Justin Varner made it 3-0 when he tipped a Strathmann shot from the left point at 7:36. That made Youngstown 2-for-2 with the man advantage.
The Phantoms added another goal at the 15:55 mark. Nick Williams found a streaking Shane Lachance in the low slot, and Lachance snapped a quick shot past Geisel.
Dubuque stopped the run just 1:20 later on Cole Helm’s second goal of the season. Shawn O’Donnell chipped the puck out of his own zone to set up a 2-on-1, and Mikey Burchill made a perfect centering pass for a Helm one-timer past goalie Colin Winn. Dubuque pulled within 14-13 in shots by the end of the period.
The Saints nearly scored a second goal with 10:52 remaining in the second period. Will Staring’s shot trickled through Winn and came to rest near the goal line, while O’Donnell dove to jam it across. It appeared as though the skate of Youngstown defenseman Brandon Svoboda clipped the right side of O’Donnell’s face as the net came off its moorings, and play stopped for several minutes.
"He needed a bunch of stitches at the top of his nose, but his eyes are fine and, thankfully, he's going to be OK," Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. "Just a very scary and unfortunate accident."
Dubuque scored its second goal at the 16:57 mark. Ryan St. Louis forced a turnover and fed Dick, who ripped a shot from the top of the right circle that trickled through Winn for his second goal of the season.
The Saints pulled within 4-3 just 4:34 into the third period after killing a Jake Sondreal tripping penalty. A turnover in the Youngstown zone set up Sondreal and James Reeder for a 2-on-0, and Reeder scored his 10th goal of the season into a wide-open back door after a give-and-go with Sondreal.
But Youngstown stopped the momentum with yet another deflection goal on the power play. Rozzi tipped an Andrew Centrella shot from the left point at 11:25 of the third period to make it 5-3.
William Whitelaw added an empty net goal with 1:13 remaining in regulation to conclude the scoring.
