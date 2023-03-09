Uppena,Dennis
Retired Cassville coach Dennis Uppena has coached at least one coach on all four of the remaining teams in the Wisconsin Division 5 sectional bracket that includes Potosi, Wauzeka-Steuben, Royall and Hillsboro.

All WIAA playoff roads may lead to Madison, but when it comes to Sectional 3 of the boys’ Division 5 bracket, all roads lead back to the small town of Cassville, Wis.

The four remaining teams — Potosi, Wauzeka-Steuben, Royall and Hillsboro — all have a head or assistant coach that played under Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Dennis Uppena during his reign at Cassville High School.

