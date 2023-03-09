Retired Cassville coach Dennis Uppena has coached at least one coach on all four of the remaining teams in the Wisconsin Division 5 sectional bracket that includes Potosi, Wauzeka-Steuben, Royall and Hillsboro.
All WIAA playoff roads may lead to Madison, but when it comes to Sectional 3 of the boys’ Division 5 bracket, all roads lead back to the small town of Cassville, Wis.
The four remaining teams — Potosi, Wauzeka-Steuben, Royall and Hillsboro — all have a head or assistant coach that played under Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Dennis Uppena during his reign at Cassville High School.
Potosi coach Mike Uppena and brother Scott, the head coach for Royall, played for their father during the Comets’ successful stretch in the 1990s, as did Hillsboro assistant coach Chris Koopman. Cassville won state titles in 1994, 1995 and 2000, and was the state runners-up in 1992, 1993 and 1999. At Wauzeka-Steuben, head coach Isaiah Okey was a three-year starter for Dennis from 2008-2011.
Potosi will take on Wauzeka-Steuben today at Prairie du Chien High School in one sectional semifinal, while Hillsboro and Royall will play in Richland Center in the other. The winners will advance to Saturday’s sectional final where one of Uppena’s former players will be guaranteed a berth in the state tournament.
“I follow all of my sons during the season very closely, and then I try to keep up with my other guys as well,” Dennis said. “It’s just amazing to me that so many of them have taken an interest in coaching and are still so close by. It’s pretty great. I don’t think it gets any better than this. I’m darn lucky.”
Dennis’ son, Tom, is the head coach at Darlington, while Clint Nemitz at Southwestern was also a member of a Comet state champion and runner-up team. Both Tom and Nemitz coached in regional championship games last Saturday.
“There are nights during the season when I am at one game, and streaming others on my phone because there are so many going on at the same time,” Dennis said. “The other night I was at Potosi watching Mike and my grandson Aidan, and I had Scott and my grandsons Brady and Carter on my phone. I’m more nervous watching my sons and grandsons than I ever was as a coach.”
Mike Uppena said that the experiences the players had under Dennis paved the way for their coaching careers.
“There was a lot of success there, and you take that with you,” Mike said. “This is always a special time of year ever since I was a senior in high school and that was the first year Cassville went to state. You want to help kids get to that next level, and that’s what you’re always working toward.”
Mike said that the brothers, although competitive, remain in constant contact with one another during the season.
“If we have a common opponent, you can bet intel will be shared, regardless,” he said. “We help each other when we can, and we are rooting for each other. Scott and I have boys that are playing, and we want to see them succeed as well.”
Should Potosi and Royall win their respective games today, it would put brother against brother with a shot at state on the line.
“We are taking it one game at a time, but that would be pretty special,” Mike said.
When asked where Dennis will be watching the game Thursday night, he was quick to respond. “I have a grandson that is a senior for Royall, so I’ll be in Richland Center,” he said. “Aidan in Potosi is just a sophomore, so I want to be there for the senior. I’ll be checking my phone often, though.”
