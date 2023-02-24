Jacquelyn Hochrein will be celebrating her 18th birthday for a long, long time.
The senior rolled a strike/seven count/spare in the 10th frame to lift Dubuque Senior to a 200-190 victory over Ottumwa in the fifth and deciding game of the Iowa Class 3A state bowling championship match Thursday at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. It marked the first state team championship for Senior since Jordan Huff led the men’s swimming team to the title in 2008-09.
“It’s mentally exhausting to have all that pressure of bowling the 10th frame with everything on the line, but it feels amazing to come through for my team,” said Hochrein, who placed second in the Class 3A individual tournament on Monday. “I put in all my effort, stayed consistent and did what I had to do.
“I had to throw a completely different ball than I’m used to, just to get it to not overhook. But I was willing to do what I needed to do, even if I wasn’t comfortable with it, because I wanted to be that last person and make a difference.”
Hochrein followed in the footsteps of her older sister, Kristina, a 2013 graduate who helped Wahlert to a state team championship.
Hochrein said she benefited from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s decision to push the Class 3A team and Class 2A individual tournaments back a day because of inclement weather across the state. Thursday’s play also began two hours later than scheduled to allow teams to travel to Waterloo, so the qualifying round shrunk from 15 Baker games to 10.
“I’ve been bowling every day for the past two weeks, so my wrist was exhausted,” said Hochrein, who led Senior with a 186.5 average this season. “I was getting muscle spasms on it and I had it all taped up.
“But the cool thing was, getting the extra day off (Wednesday) pushed it to my birthday, which makes it even more special that we won it today. State has always been on my birthday but they changed it this year and it still ended up being on my birthday. It’s going to be hard to have a better birthday present than this one.”
It’s been a special season from the very beginning.
The Rams went undefeated in dual meets this season, shattered several program records, won a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championship and qualified for the state tournament for a third consecutive season.
“It feels amazing, especially with this being my senior year,” said Morgan Bettcher, who posted the Rams’ second-highest average at 181.55. “We’ve been so close at state the last few years, but this year we actually did it. There’s just so much excitement.
“But it wasn’t easy. Today was so nerve-wracking. I was up and down out of my seat the whole time. It was crazy. I was freaking out. I think everyone was freaking out.”
The Rams lineup on Thursday also included juniors Mackenzie Lang and Clara Pregler and sophomores Alison Hedrick and Madyson Arrington. They posted the third-highest count in qualifying before eliminating MVC rival Cedar Rapids Prairie, 3-0, in the quarterfinals.
And then, things got interesting.
Senior needed five games to defeat another MVC rival, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, in the semifinals after the J-Hawks upset top-seeded Waterloo West. In the final, the Rams went back-and-forth with Ottumwa, a traditional state bowling powerhouse.
The Rams won the first game, 201-177, but Ottumwa leveled the match with a 172-170 nail-biter. Senior took Game 3, 161-124, but Ottumwa forced the fifth game with a 197-168 decision.
“It wasn’t easy by any means,” Senior coach Peggy Leibfried said. “In those games we lost, it wasn’t like we were missing splits. We were missing spares we couldn’t afford to miss. The pressure was on, but I think that’s what makes it more special. It wasn’t handed to us. Every athlete here had to fight for the position they got.
“I have to give our girls credit. Every game, they had to regroup. They knew what they needed to do, they made up their minds and made it happen. I couldn’t be more proud. It was just so exciting.”
Leibfried began to see the state championship potential in her team as the postseason arrived.
“Their first goal was to go undefeated in their matches, and they made that happen,” she said. “But, the last four or five meets, all of their averages kept going up and up. That’s when you start to think, ‘OK, we could make this happen.’”
WD’S POTTER REACHES CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
Western Dubuque sophomore Ethan Potter finished sixth in the Class 2A boys individual qualifying round with a 236-248-213—697 at Maple Lanes in Waterloo. In the quarterfinals, he dropped a 267-243 decision to Oskaloosa’s Trey VanWyk, who went on to win the state championship.
VanWyk defeated top-seeded Caleb Hodtwalker, of Council Bluffs Lewis Central, by a 248-230 count in the final.
Bobcats senior Nick Sweeney, who posted the high score in last week’s state qualifying rounds, shot a 225-175-226—626 on Thursday to place 20th.
In the girls competition, Western Dubuque junior Baylee Neyen rolled a 165-188-192—545 to take 11th. She missed the top eight and a spot in the quarterfinals by just nine pins. Waterloo East’s Kadence Hyde won the individual title.
