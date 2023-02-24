Jacquelyn Hochrein will be celebrating her 18th birthday for a long, long time.

The senior rolled a strike/seven count/spare in the 10th frame to lift Dubuque Senior to a 200-190 victory over Ottumwa in the fifth and deciding game of the Iowa Class 3A state bowling championship match Thursday at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. It marked the first state team championship for Senior since Jordan Huff led the men’s swimming team to the title in 2008-09.

