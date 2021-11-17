City meet champion Dubuque Senior landed five of the 10 spots on the all-city swimming and diving team.
Hempstead placed three athletes and Wahlert landed two on the squad, selected by the coaches for the three schools.
To make the first-team, a swimmer or diver had to post a top-two result among Dubuque athletes in individual events or swim on the fastest relay team during the season. Second-teamers finished third and fourth in individual events or on the second-fastest relay, and honorable mention picks were fifth and sixth in individual events.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections:
Maci Bofelli (Senior) — The senior from Cascade High School posted the city’s fastest times in the 200 individual medley (2:12.62) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.71) and the second-best time in the 200 freestyle (2:00.94). She swam the breaststroke on the city-best 200 medley relay (1:49.32) and helped the 200 freestyle (1:42.98) and 400 freestyle (3:77.77) relays to city-best times.
Kate Duehr (Hempstead) — The sophomore posted the city’s second-fastest time in the 500 freestyle in 5:33.01.
Molly Gilligan (Senior) — The sophomore landed first-team all-city in a whopping eight events, including city-best times in the 50 freestyle (24.65), 100 butterfly (59.94) and 100 freestyle (54.18). She had the second-fastest times in the 200 I.M. (2:18.28) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.46). Gilligan also swam the butterfly on the 200 medley relay (1:49.32) and led off the 200 freestyle (1:42.98) and 400 freestyle (3:77.77) relays to city-best times.
Savanna Koch (Senior) — The sophomore who attends Western Dubuque posted the city’s second-fastest time in the 100 butterfly, a 1:02.70.
Grace Kolker (Hempstead) — A junior, she led the city in diving with an 11-dives score of 383.35 and a six-dives score of 228.0.
Sydney Lyon (Hempstead) — The junior had the city’s second highest diving scores of 311.25 for 11 dives and 190.65 for six dives.
Tabi Monahan (Senior) — The senior swam anchor on the city-best 200 medley relay (1:49.32) and the third legs on the 200 freestyle (1:42.98) and 400 freestyle (3:77.77) relays that posted city-best times. She also had the city’s second-fastest 100 freestyle time of 54.93.
Jamie Schmid (Wahlert) — The senior led the city in the two distance races, posting a 1:58.99 in the 200 and a 5:31.98 in the 500.
Avery Schmidt (Wahlert) — The junior broke the city record with a 56.95 in the 100 backstroke and had Dubuque’s highest finish at the state meet when she took seventh. She also swam the city’s second-fastest 50 freestyle, a 24.75.
Kaitlyn Vantiger (Senior) — The sophomore from Western Dubuque swam the backstroke on the city-best 200 medley relay (1:49.32) and the second legs on the 200 freestyle (1:42.98) and 400 freestyle (3:77.77) relays that posted city-best times. She also had the city’s second-fastest 100 backstroke time of 1:00.67.
SECOND TEAM
Hempstead — Jaelyn Tigges, Callie Dolphin, Nora Davis, Emma Oberhoffer, Kenzie Tomkins.
Wahlert — Natalie Kelzer, Taylor Weig, Kelly Snyder, Brooke Wuebker.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hempstead — Laney Minger
Wahlert — Kayla Wuebker