Dubuque native P.J. Hogan made a prestigious list among college basketball coaches recently.
Silver Waves Media selected the University of Northern Iowa assistant coach to its list of the 50 most impactful mid-major assistants.
In 17 seasons at UNI, Hogan has helped the Panthers reach the NCAA tournament seven times, highlighted by one trip to the Sweet 16 in 2010 following wins over UNLV and No. 1-ranked Kansas. The Panthers have posted a 374-205 record for a .646 winning percentage during his time in Cedar Falls.
Hogan is responsible for coordinating player development, most notably with the Panthers’ perimeter players, and is heavily involved in recruiting. He is also in charge of opponent scouting and the team’s summer camp programs.
Hogan earned all-state accolades at Hempstead as a senior in 1995, then became a four-year letterwinner and an academic all-North Central Conference performer at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.
Hogan began his coaching career at Wayne State College in 1999-2000 and moved on to North Dakota State University the following season. He then spent two seasons at Southwest State University (now known as Southwest Minnesota State) and helped the team to a 38-18 record and two runner-up finishes in the Northern Sun Conference.
CoSIDA honors area track athletes — Three Loras College seniors earned spots on the College Sports Information Directors of America academic all-District 8 women’s track and field team. They included Alexis Alt, a biology major who carried a 3.86 grade point average; Audrey Miller, a chemistry major who carried a 3.73 GPA; and Gabrielle Noland, who carried a 3.40 GPA in neuroscience, psychology and criminal justice.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville senior Noah Steiner, who earned a 3.76 GPA in industrial technology management, made the all-District 8 men’s team. And Darlington, Wis., native Johanna Meister, a senior with a 3.87 GPA in mechanical engineering earned a spot on the all-District 8 women’s team.
The team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes track & field/cross country honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
Clarke’s Wallrapp honored — The National Association of Basketball Coaches has named Clarke University assistant men’s basketball coach Charlie Wallrapp to the 2020 Under Armour 30-Under-30 Team, which recognizes 30 of the most outstanding men’s college basketball coaches under the age of 30. He serves as an assistant under head coach Jim Blaine.
The Omaha, Neb., native was a two-time NAIA basketball All-American at Benedictine College, in Atchison, Kan. The three-time Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference performer finished his illustrious career as the Ravens’ 11th all-time leading scorer with 1,438 points.
Wallrapp joined the Clarke staff in 2018 after a stint at Kansas Wesleyan University. His resume also includes stops at the AAU and high school levels.
Heart to offer women’s wrestling — The Heart of America Athletic Conference will add women’s wrestling to the list of conference sponsored sports this fall. The addition bumps the conference’s list of sponsored sports to 22.
Five full-time conference member institutions — Baker, Central Methodist, Grand View, Missouri Valley, and William Penn — will field the women’s wrestling teams with the potential for associate members to join at a later date. Grand View (No. 11), Missouri Valley (No. 15), and Central Methodist (No. 20) were each named in the final edition of the NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll in February.
Women’s wrestling currently is recognized by the NAIA as an invitational sport with 28 institutions sponsoring the sport in 2019-20. The Heart will join the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, Mid-South Conference, and Sooner Athletic Conference as NAIA leagues sponsoring women’s wrestling.