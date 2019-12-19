Dubuque Hempstead graduate Alesha Duccini ended her collegiate soccer career as an all-American.
The United Soccer Coaches selected the Minnesota State University senior to its second team last week. And, on Wednesday, the organization selected Duccini as a first-team scholar all-American. Duccini will receive both awards at an awards ceremony Jan. 18 in Baltimore.
Duccini started and played in 20 of the 24 matches for Minnesota State, which reached the Elite 8 of the NCAA Division II tournament, and played 1,603 minutes this season. When Duccini was in the lineup, the Mavericks surrendered only 10 goals, compared to the seven goals in four matches she did not play in as a defensive midfielder.
Duccini scored six goals and collected two assists for 14 points and ended her career with 21 goals and 18 assists for 60 points. Most recently, Duccini scored two goals within a minute of each other in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals against Grand Valley State. She also scored her only game-winning goal of the season in the NSIC Tournament semifinals against Augustana.
Duccini scored 10 career game-winning goals, which is eighth most all-time at MSU. She played 6,257 minutes in her four-year career, which is the fifth most minutes played all-time at Minnesota State.
Duccini was also named to the D2CCA All-Central Region First Team, the USC All-Central Region First Team, the All-NSIC First Team and to the NSIC All-Tournament Team this season.
This is Duccini’s first time being selected to an all-American team in her four year career.
Duccini graduated in 3 ½ years with a major in sports management and a minor in coaching. She carried a 3.70 grade point average.
Kolar named academic all-American — Iowa State sophomore tight end Charlie Kolar earned third-team all-American honors from The Associated Press this week. He became the first player in school history to be named to an all-American team and an academic all-American. Kolar earned academic all-America first-team accolades from CoSIDA last week.
Kolar’s mother, the former Maria Rhomberg, is a Dubuque Wahlert grad who played volleyball at Notre Dame and was a professor of criminal law at the University of Oklahoma, and his father, Dr. Randall Kolar, is a professor and head of the hydrodynamic modeling group at Oklahoma.
Kolar leads all Big 12 tight ends in receptions (48), receiving yards (675) and receiving touchdowns (7).
His 675 receiving yards is a school record by a tight end. The two-time first team academic all-Big 12 selection holds a cumulative 3.98 GPA in mechanical engineering.
Roussel to play for national title — Former Hempstead football player Jack Roussel will play for the NCAA Division II national championship on Saturday, when Minnesota State takes on West Florida at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas. Minnesota State (14-0) leads the nation in scoring. Roussel is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound sophomore offensive lineman from Durango, Iowa, who has played in 23 games in the past two seasons.
Pioneers to hold special night — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville women’s basketball team will hold its annual “Lace up 4 Pediatric Cancer” and youth girls basketball night on Friday, when Lakeland College visits Bo Ryan Court for a 7 p.m. contest.
“Lace up 4 Pediatric Cancer” started in 2011 in association with national organization “Go 4 the Goal” that allows athletic teams a platform to raise money for cancer pediatric cancer research in their state. To date, over 350,000 athletes have ‘Laced Up’ to show their commitment to the fight against pediatric cancer. According to the Go 4 the Goal, only 4% of federal funding goes toward pediatric cancer research.
Go4theGoal works to improve the lives of children battling cancer by providing financial assistance, granting special wishes, developing unique hospital programs, and funding innovative research. Learn more about Go4theGoal and how you can help to make a difference by visiting Go4theGoal.org.
UW-P’s Shields honored —UW-Platteville’s Quentin Shields, a junior guard from Chicago, earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week award. He led the Pioneers with 21 points in a 65-54 win over Bethel University (Minn.) on Dec. 14.
Loras’ Smith earns honor — Loras College 165-pounder Eddie Smith, a senior from Prairie du Sac, Wis., earned the American Rivers Conference wrestler of the week award. He defeated all-American Bradan Birt, of Millikin, by 5-2 decision on Saturday. Birt is a former Western Dubuque standout.
Jaeger headed to Ellsworth —Dubuque Wahlert senior Charlie Jaeger will continue his baseball career at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, next fall. He went 3-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched over 11 appearances for the Golden Eagles this summer. As a sophomore, Jaeger went 3-4 with a 2.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 44 innings.