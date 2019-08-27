EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque may have surprised some teams on its way to the Iowa Class 3A state championship game last season.
The Bobcats won’t be sneaking up on anybody this year.
The state runners-up return an all-state quarterback and TH Co-Player of the Year in Calvin Harris, a two-headed and versatile rushing attack in Ben Bryant and Jake Hosch, and a strong corps of receivers that hopes to make up for the loss of all-state receiver Drake George, the other TH Player of the Year and the program record-holder in every receiving category.
At other spots across the lineup, WD returns starters and others with playing experience despite losing its entire starting defensive line.
Combined with last season’s result, there are added expectations this season. Both inside and outside of the Bobcats’ locker room.
“There’s nobody that expects more out of us than us,” said coach Justin Penner, entering his sixth season with the program. “It’s easy for a teenager to get lost in tomorrow and (think) this is going to happen to us instead of having the idea that I’m going to create this, I’m going to make this happen for us. You really try to get kids to focus on the here and now, and if they don’t value this practice or this rep, then it’s all going to pass them by and eventually we’re all going to tense up on Friday night and it’s going to be a pretty miserable experience.
“If we don’t focus on enjoying things as we go, then those outside expectations are pretty useless.”
The Bobcats return 13 starters overall, but perhaps none more important than Harris, who this summer earned his second consecutive TH Baseball Player of the Year honor.
Harris set program records last season for completions (173), attempts (257), yards (2,280) and touchdowns (27). He needs just one passing touchdown this season to tie the career mark set by Dylan Gotto, and has two of the Bobcats’ three five-touchdown games.
The University of Mississippi baseball recruit, who is likely to be selected in next year’s Major League Baseball amateur draft, was also a threat on the ground for WD, rushing for 494 yards and seven touchdowns.
“What Coach emphasized this week is urgency. That’s the big thing for us this week, not only this week but the entire year,” Harris said. “But just really getting after it and working hard and hopefully we can get back to the UNI-Dome.”
Bryant began last season as the starter at running back, but suffered a season-ending knee injury and finished the year with 749 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Hosch stepped in the second half of the season and excelled, running for 878 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hosch also caught 16 passes and was third on the team with 290 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Bryant, who is expected to split time between running back and slot receiver, caught 18 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown last year. Will Burds, an all-state safety, will also share time in the slot.
All three are expected to play key roles on defense — Hosch at linebacker and Bryant and Burds at safety.
“We’ll have packages where both of those guys are in the backfield, or even throw Will in there where all three are in the backfield at once,” Penner said. “We’ve been creative there.”
Payton Quagliano is the top returning receiver after catching 30 passes for 357 yards and six touchdowns. Bryce Ploessl had nine receptions for 92 yards. Burds had three receptions for 39 yards.
George set program records with 74 receptions for 1,165 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“We’ll just go with a balanced attack and we have some really good athletes coming up this year,” Harris said. “Will Burds is one hell of an athlete and Payton is coming back from last year, Bryce is coming back from last year. I think Ben is going to play some wide receiver too for us. It will be more of a team effort than targeting one guy.”
The defensive front is where the Bobcats have their most questions. All three starting linemen in their 3-4 scheme graduated, and defensive captain and middle linebacker Jason Simon-Ressler is now playing at the University of South Dakota.
Dustin Wille has been a common name thrown around as a breakout impact player on defense.
“We lost all our D-linemen and good linebackers, but we’ve got some tough juniors stepping up and we’ve got a lot of tough seniors this year,” Hosch said. “Dusty Wille, that guy is going to be an animal for us.”