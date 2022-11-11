Evan Dixon has demonstrated the ability to adapt to different styles and players during his four seasons on the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ coaching staff.
And that made him a perfect choice to represent USA Hockey at the World Junior A Challenge next month in Cornwall, Ontario. Dubuque’s associate head coach will serve on the staff of Sioux Falls head coach Eric Rud and work as an assistant alongside Green Bay head coach Mike Leone and Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby. The roster will feature all-stars from around the United States Hockey League.
“It’s such an honor to represent your country on the international stage, and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” said Dixon, a 31-year-old native of Novi, Mich. “But I’m also grateful to be a part of an organization that supports these kinds of opportunities. My experience in Dubuque has prepared me to be in this position, so I feel pretty fortunate.”
This summer, Saints president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson promoted Dixon to associate head coach under first-year head coach Kirk MacDonald. And he has been a valuable asset in MacDonald’s transition from the professional ECHL to the USHL.
“Evan’s a guy who works his bag off, so it’s great to see him get the recognition he deserves for all that work. I’m super excited for him, because he’s earned this opportunity,” MacDonald said. “Not only does he handle a ton of work off the ice, he’s done a great job on the ice with skill development and running our penalty kill, which is one of the best in the league.”
Dubuque’s penalty kill has allowed just four goals in 33 shorthanded situations for an 87.9% efficiency, tops in the 16-team USHL. Omaha ranks second at 86.2%.
Dixon spent his first two seasons in Dubuque as an assistant under Oliver David and coached with Greg Brown last season. David currently coaches professionally in Switzerland, and Brown leads the program at his alma mater, Boston College.
“Kalle brings in such high-end players and being able to work with guys of that caliber every day only makes you better as a coach,” said Dixon, who spent two seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, before moving to Dubuque. “But I’ve also been very fortunate to work with three really good head coaches here in Dubuque. It’s my fourth year here, but I’ve had three totally different experiences that have helped me grow as a person and as a coach.
“The three head coaches have all taken different paths in their careers, which certainly dictates their styles a little bit. But it’s also helped me learn so much more about the game. Any time you spend as much time together on a coaching staff as we do, you pick up on the things that work and the things that maybe don’t work so well. And that only makes you better as a coach.”
The World Junior A Challenge runs Dec. 11-18, so Dixon will miss four games with the Saints. USA Hockey will announce the player roster next week.
Back on the road — The Saints, who opened the season with an eight-game road trip prior to their 10-2 romp over Madison in last Friday’s home opener, return to the road this weekend. They visit the Youngstown Phantoms at 6:05 p.m. tonight and Saturday.
“They throw a lot of pucks to the net, so we have to be prepared for that,” MacDonald said. “We have to be dialed in and know where our reads are to defend them.”
Last season, the Saints won all six meetings with the Phantoms. Due to a scheduling conflict at the Covelli Centre, the Phantoms moved a three-game series to Dubuque, so the Saints were the home team in all six games.
Dubuque native Blake Bechen has a goal and two assists in seven games in his rookie season with Youngstown.
Brown to BCHL — The Saints last week moved forward Evan Brown to Coquitlam of the British Columbia Hockey League, and he scored a goal in his first game with the Express. The 5-foot-9, 161-pound forward from Little Silver, N.J., tallied one assist in five games with the Saints. The move will give the 19-year-old an opportunity at more ice time.
