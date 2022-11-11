Evan Dixon has demonstrated the ability to adapt to different styles and players during his four seasons on the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ coaching staff.

And that made him a perfect choice to represent USA Hockey at the World Junior A Challenge next month in Cornwall, Ontario. Dubuque’s associate head coach will serve on the staff of Sioux Falls head coach Eric Rud and work as an assistant alongside Green Bay head coach Mike Leone and Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby. The roster will feature all-stars from around the United States Hockey League.

