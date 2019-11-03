Wartburg College swept the men’s and women’s team titles in the American Rivers Conference cross country meet on Saturday at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Joe Freiburger, a junior who prepped at Western Dubuque, finished the 8K layout in 26:47.6 to beat Luther’s Tom Altier by more than 10 seconds and lead the Knights. Freiburger was also named the conference’s athlete of the year.
Sam Pinkowski, Morgan Shirley-Fairbairn, Dalton Martin, Christopher Collet, Caleb Appleton and Matt Heinzman gave the Knights seven runners in the top 10.
Wartburg scored 19 points to beat runner-up Luther by 39 points, while Loras finished third with 103 points and Dubuque took seventh with 216. Loras’ Luke Guttormson placed 11th overall.
Luther’s Dan Iselin, a Platteville High School grad, took 13th individually.
In the women’s 5K race, Wartburg’s Carina Collet ran 19:18.7 to defeat Loras’ Kassie Rosenbum, a former Clayton Ridge standout, by less than nine seconds for the individual title. Loras’ Audrey Miller took third in 19:56.6, and Kaylee Osterberger took 14th in 20:50.
Wartburg placed six runners in the top 12 to score 36 points. Luther took second with 59 points, and Loras scored 65 for third.
La Crosse men win WIAC — At Cuba City, Wis.: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse won its third straight title at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s championships at Cole Acres Golf Course.
The Eagles claimed the 35th WIAC championship in program history with 28 points to easily surpass UW-Stout’s second-place total of 89 points, while UW-Platteville took seventh with 185. UW-La Crosse’s Josh Schraeder captured the individual crown after completing the 8K course in 25:38.7. UW-Platteville’s Zach Klokow was third in 26:16.5.
Eau Claire women crowned — At Cuba City, Wis.: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire collected its third consecutive title at the WIAC championships.
The Blugolds secured the 11th WIAC title in program history with 27 points to slip past UW-La Crosse’s second-place total of 33 points, while UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls tied for seventh with 230. UW-Eau Claire’s Lexie Temble captured the individual title after completing the 6K course in a time of 23:15.8.
MEN’S SOCCER
Luther 3, Dubuque 2 (OT) — At Oyen Field: Gloire Luwara scored two goals, but Luther forced overtime and then ousted Dubuque from the American Rivers Conference tournament.
UW-Platteville 0, North Central 0 (2OT) — At Naperville, Ill.: Nate Miller made 11 saves as the Pioneers finished the regular season 8-8-3.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 1, Coe 0 — At Oyen Field: Isabelle Robinson scored in the 73rd minute to lift Dubuque in the first round of the American Rivers Conference tournament.
UW-Oshkosh 4, UW-Platteville 0 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Kathryn Flaherty made eight saves in goal for the Pioneers (2-15-2, 1-5-1 WIAC).
VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Graceland 0 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Kasey Davis registered nine kills to lead the Pride (26-7, 13-5 Heart) to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 sweep of Graceland.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 83, Judson 52 — At Kehl Center: Makenna Haase scored 19 points and Tina Ubl added 16, leading the Pride (2-0) to a blowout win over Judson.