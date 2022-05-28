Call it a dynasty. The Duhawk women have done it again.
For the third consecutive season, the Loras women’s track and field team are national champions after overtaking runner-up UW-La Crosse in the day’s final 4x400 relay at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio.
The Duhawks became just the fifth women’s team ever to win three straight outdoor titles and the first to do it since Wartburg in 2012-2014.
Loras won back-to-back outdoor titles in 2019 and 2021. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the NCAA Championships in 2020.
Loras finished the championships with 55 total team points, UW-La Crosse was second with 51, and Johns Hopkins placed third with 38. UW-Platteville (12) tied for 26th and Dubuque (eight) tied for 37th place.
Adding to its legacy, Loras claimed its first-ever national indoor title earlier this spring, giving them four national championships in the last three years.
“I’ve got a bus ride home to think about it a little bit more,” Loras head coach Matt Jones said shortly after the awards ceremony. “Each (title) is different – different circumstances, slightly different kids, certainly different from the start of the run in 2019.”
Saturday’s title marked a full-circle run as the Duhawks first outdoor championship in 2019 also came at SPIRE Institue in Geneva, Ohio.
“I wish I could say it got less stressful, but it’s just a lot of fun watching them compete at a really high level and how they respond to adversity,” Jones continued. “We did not get off to a great start on Thursday and La Crosse had a very good day. “It could have been very easy for us to fold. Every day we got a little bit better, and today we handled it.”
Loras entered Saturday’s final events in third place with 19 points behind Johns’ Hopkins (22) and UW-La Crosse (21), but gold medals in the 4x100 early in the day and the final 4x400 were crucial to adding to its growing championship trophy collection.
“The women that won the 4x100 and 4x400, that’s at the top,” Jones said. “That win at the start of the day was big for us.”
Elayna Bahl, Alyssa Pfadenhauer, Stevie Lambe and Marion Edwards won Saturday’s opening relay race with a time of 46.29 in the 4x100.
Bahl, Pfadenhauer and Lambe were also part of the winning 4x400 squad that clinched the championship, along with Harmony Creasy. The quartet’s time of 3:41.77 was the sixth fastest time ever in Division III and broke Loras’ school record by 3 seconds.
“I think it’s just crazy to think about how the team has changed over the years, but how we continue to grow, work hard and get better,” said Bahl, a Western Dubuque grad. “We have strengths in different areas each year. It’s just amazing to see how we continue to improve each year.”
Lambe, a Dubuque Senior product, admitted she was a bit nervous knowing her team’s title fate came down to the final event.
“Jones told us right beforehand what we needed to do in order to take care of business, so I think we were all ready,” Lambe said. “I was a little bit nervous, but I knew once I handed off the baton, we were just killing it. “It went perfectly.”
It was a fitting finish for Bahl and Lambe as both area natives have been part of all four national championship teams since 2019.
The Duhawks also earned team points on Saturday from Kassie Parker, 5,000 (second, 16.19.65); Pfadenhauer, 400 (third, 54.04); and Bahl, 400 hurdles (1:00.66).
“I think it was the perfect ending,” said Bahl, who will be graduating and departed the Loras track program as a four-time national champion. “We did everything we wanted to today and more. I couldn’t have asked for a better last meet.”
