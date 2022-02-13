Once again, the University of Dubuque men’s basketball team has claimed the conference championship.
The Spartans defeated Simpson, 90-68, on Saturday in Indianola, Iowa, to capture the American Rivers Conference regular-season title for the second straight season.
Peter Ragen led all scorers with 18 points, Brock Simon chipped in 15, Jaylin McCants scored 11, and Dylan Anderson added 10 in a balanced scoring attack.
Dubuque (17-6, 12-2 A-R-C) led by just six at halftime, but outscored the Storm by 16 points in the second half on its way to a 22-point victory.
Loras 80, Nebraska Wesleyan 79 — At Lillis AWC: Loras coach Chris Martin earned his 100th career win in thrilling fashion as the Duhawks (16-7, 8-6 A-R-C) held on late. Griffin Clark had 17 points and Cole Navigato 16 to lead Loras.
UW-River Falls 74, UW-Platteville 71 —At River Falls, Wis.: Ben Probst had 20 points, but the Pioneers (19-4) lost a tight contest on the road to the Falcons.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 82, Nebraska Wesleyan 49 — At Lillis AWC: The Duhawks built a 16-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Sami Martin led all scorers with 27 points, while Cierra Bachmann contributed 15.
Simpson 79, Dubuque 65 — At Indianola, Iowa: Tabria Thomas netted 18 points and Miah Smith added 12, but the Spartans (14-9, 8-6 A-R-C) fell on the road.
UW-Platteville 66, UW-River Falls 63 — At Platteville, Wis.: Senior Maiah Domask posted a double-double with 31 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Pioneers (10-13, 3-10 WIAC) past the Falcons.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Fontbonne 1 — At St. Louis, Mo.: Loras dropped the opening set, but rallied to take the next three for the victory, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18. Dorian Fiorenza floored 16 kills for the Duhawks.
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy 3, Clarke 1 — At St. Louis, Mo.: Tye Ojala floored nine kills, but the Pride fell, 25-14, 25-19, 18-22, 25-20.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Clarke 13-7, Waldorf 4-6 — At Austin, Minn.: Dubuque Hempstead grad Malarie Huseman allowed just one run over 10 innings and earned the win in both contests as Clarke opened the season with a sweep.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 55, Kaneland 38 — At Shabbona, Ill.: East Dubuque reached the 20-win benchmark for the 11th time in 12 years with a win over Class 3A program Kaneland at the Indian Creek Shootout. Ben Montag led the way with 23 points and Dawson Feyen added 18.
Chicago Leo 55, Scales Mound 50 — At Shabbona, Ill.: Class 1A No.1-ranked Scales Mound (27-2) battled 2A top-ranked Chicago Leo (20-3) until the final seconds, but fell at the Indian Creek Shootout. Benjamin Vandigo led the Hornets with 18 points and Collin Fosler added 16. Ben Werner chipped in 10.
River Ridge 64, Warren 41 — At Warren, Ill.: River Ridge pulled away from Warren behind a big second quarter. George Winter led the Wildcats with 21 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 53, Monticello 30 — At Monticello, Iowa: Emma Donovan’s 19 points helped the Golden Eagles cruise past the Panthers in a Class 3A Region 3 postseason quarterfinal. Wahlert will play at Vinton-Shellsburg on Wednesday in the semifinals.
West Delaware 58, Waukon 33 —At Waukon, Iowa: The Hawks won easily in a 3A Region 3 quarterfinal and advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal at Center Point-Urbana.
Dyersville Beckman 57, North Cedar 16 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers handled North Cedar in a 2A Region 5 first-round contest and will play at Grundy Center on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
Clayton Ridge 57, Postville 29 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles won their 2A Region 4 first-round contest and advanced to Tuesday’s quarterfinal at Denver.
Cuba City 80, Southwestern 48 — At Cuba, City, Wis.: Olivia Olson’s 24 points fronted an offensive outburst from the Cubans in a rout of the Wildcats.
Stockton 52, Pearl City 21 — At Stockton, Ill.: Kenze Haas scored a game-high 19 points and Brynn Haas had 18 as Stockton won its regional opener. The Blackhawks will host Orangeville on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.
Lena-Winslow 55, East Dubuque 41 —At Lena, Ill.: The Warriors saw their season come to an end with a first-round regional loss. In her final game, Anna Berryman led East Dubuque with 15 points.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 57, Warren 33 —At Hanover, Ill.: Sydney Driscoll had 13 points to lead the co-op. RR/SM will face Lena-Winslow in Stockton, Ill., on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.