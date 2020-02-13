AJ Green isn’t cooling off.
Neither is Northern Iowa.
Green was 5-for-9 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 27 points, leading the Panthers to a 71-63 victory over Illinois State on Wednesday night in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Trae Berhow added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Austin Phyfe chipped in 12 points as the Panthers (22-3, 11-2 Missouri Valley Conference) won their sixth consecutive game.
Western Dubuque grad Spencer Haldeman added six points, two rebounds and two assists for UNI.
Oklahoma 90, Iowa State 61 — At Norman, Okla.: Brady Manek had 18 points to lead Oklahoma past Iowa State. Solomon Young scored 12 points and Prentiss Nixon added 12 for the Cyclones (10-14, 3-8 Big 12).
Missouri State 97, Drake 62 — At Springfield, Mo.: Keandre Cook had 19 points on 7 of 10 shooting and Missouri State beat Drake. Noah Thomas had 14 points to lead the Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7), who have lost four of their last five.
No. 3 Kansas 58, No. 14 West Virginia 49 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Devon Dotson scored 15 points and Kansas finished the game with a 9-0 run to beat West Virginia.
Georgia Tech 64, No. 5 Louisville 58 — At Atlanta: Moses Wright made a huge block at one end, then powered inside for a basket that helped Georgia Tech pull off an upset of Louisville, snapping the Cardinals’ 10-game winning streak.
No. 23 Creighton 87, No. 10 Seton Hall 82 — At Newark, N.J.: Damien Jefferson, Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski and Denzel Mahoney all scored 18 points and Creighton beat Seton Hall for its second road win over a Top 10 team this month.
No. 11 Auburn 95, Alabama 91 — At Auburn, Ala.: Austin Wiley had 18 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Auburn beat rival Alabama in the Tigers’ latest foray into overtime.
No. 15 Villanova 72, No. 18 Marquette 71 — At Villanova, Pa.: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Villanova held on despite Marquette star Markus Howard scoring 11 of his 24 points in the game’s final 2 minutes.
No. 19 Butler 66, Xavier 61 — At Indianapolis: Sean McDermott scored 14 points to lead Butler to a victory over Xavier.