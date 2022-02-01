GALENA, Ill. — When a game gets tight down the stretch, Scales Mound can count on its experienced group of senior leaders.
Galena gave the Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Hornets all they could handle on Tuesday night, but behind seniors Benjamin Vandigo’s 17 points, Sam Cocagne’s 13 points and 11 from Ben Werner, Scales Mound used a 15-5 run in the third quarter to take the lead and then held back the Pirates, 55-45, at Galena High School.
“We’re super confident,” said Vandigo, one of eight seniors on the roster. “We know this is our year. We have all these seniors that have been playing together for a long time. We’re ready for some challenges and ready to keep it going.”
Jacob Duerr added seven points as the Hornets (22-1, 7-0 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) tightened up on the defensive end and outscored the Pirates in the second half, 33-18.
“We had a feeling we just had to lock in on the defensive end,” Vandigo said. “It starts there for us. We got some stops and the offense would follow.”
Kaden Hauber led the Pirates (16-9, 4-4) with 14 points, while Ethan Hefel and Connor Glasgow added 12 points apiece.
“They ramped it up on defense,” Galena coach Matt Wienen said. “They’re the No. 1-ranked team in the state for a reason. We gave them a great game. That’s two games in a row now we’ve given them a game. They’re a tough team. Just really good.”
After taking a quick 4-0 lead, the Hornets saw Galena answer with a 6-0 run as the Pirates played in front the rest of the first half. Hefel’s jumper extended the lead to 17-9 in the second quarter, and Joey Heller’s score pushed it to 21-12 with 5:52 until halftime.
“Galena gave us a good first half and took advantage of some things we didn’t do very well,” Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “We fixed those rotations and jumped on them in the second half. And when the game gets tight down the stretch, they’ve been through those battles. It means everything to have guys like that.”
The Hornets trailed, 27-22, heading into the locker room at half. Vandigo scored on back-to-back drives, then Werner muscled inside for a bucket before Vandigo swished a pair of treys as Scales Mound opened the second half on a 12-1 run, and finished the quarter with a 15-5 advantage for a 37-32 lead.
Galena pulled to within 46-43 with 3 minutes to play but could get no closer as the Hornets closed it out.
“The 2-3 (zone) was tough in the beginning,” Vandigo said. “We had a lot of open looks, but they weren’t falling. Driving to the hoop and not finishing. And, our defense was not what it normally is in the first half. We turned everything around in the second.”
Scales Mound now turns its attention to two matchups over the next week with perennial NUIC power East Dubuque, as the Hornets are chasing their first-ever league crown. When it comes to the postseason, the program has captured five regional championships but has never won a sectional game.
This just may be the group to check some items off that list of goals.
“That’s exactly what every coach wants,” Kudronowicz said of his seniors. “There’s youth and there’s potential, but there’s nothing like having a group of seniors that have been through the battles. They’ve been coached through those situations and they know what to expect.”