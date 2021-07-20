SOLON, Iowa — This one required a lot of ink, some extra space in the scorebook and not a drop of caffeine despite going well beyond the 11 o’clock hour.
Camanche walked-off with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Dyersville Beckman, 12-11, in the Iowa Class 2A Substate 5 championship game on Tuesday night in Solon.
Beckman threatened in the top of the first, when Nick Schmidt coaxed a one-out walk and Owen Huehnergarth drew a two-out free pass. But Camanche starter Garrett Schultz got Nate Offerman to ground out to third to end the threat.
Camanche opened the scoring in the bottom half with an unearned run against Beckman starter Logan Burchard. Tucker Dickherber opened the frame by reaching on a two-base throwing error and scored one out later when Mike Delzell stroked an opposite-field double to the fence in left-centerfield.
Two innings later, Camanche struck again.
No. 9 hitter Logan Shaw drew a lead off walk and stole second before coming home on Dickherber’s solid base hit up the middle. Dickherber followed suit by stealing second and scoring on another base hit back through the box by Kyle DeWeerdt.
That chased Burchard in favor of reliever Nick Offerman.
Delzell walked before Mason Byrns laced a two-run double to right-centerfield to stretch the lead to 5-0. Huehnergarth cut down Byrns trying to take third on the throw to the infield for the first out, but Brayden Lodge followed with another double to prompt Beckman coach Fred Martin to bring in another reliever, Cam Krapfl, who walked Zach Erwin before yielding to Nick Schmidt.
Schmidt threw just two pitches and got two comebackers to get the Blazers out of the jam. Camanche batted around and scored four times on four hits and three walks.
Hitless through three innings, Beckman finally got to Schultz in the fourth. Huehnergarth drew his second walk to lead off the inning, and he scored from first when Nate Offerman drilled an opposite-field double to the right-centerfield fence to chase Schultz in favor of Irwin. Jackson Oberbroeckling reached on an error, and Bryce Boekholder pasted a double to right to pull Beckman within 5-2. After Burchard walked, No. 9 hitter Luke Sigwarth delivered a two-run single the opposite way to left-center to get Beckman within 5-4. Luke Schieltz walked to load the bases and chase Irwin in favor of Byrns.
Schmidt walked to force in a run and tie it, and Beckman took the lead, 6-5, when Sigwarth scored on a wild pitch.
Nate Offerman added an RBI sacrifice fly to right to give Beckman a two-run cushion, and another run scored on a wild pitch. Beckman sent 13 to the plate in the fourth and scored eight times on just three hits and six walks.
Camanche answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Dickherber and DeWeerdt singled, and a run scored when Delzell reached on an error. But right-fielder Schieltz gunned down DeWeerdt at the plate with a perfect throw following a Byrns single.
In the sixth, Schmidt reached on an error and later came around on a Nate Offerman base hit to right to make it 9-6.
In the bottom of the seventh, Shaw walked, Dickherber singled and Delzell walked to load the bases. Byrns followed with a towering grand slam to left field to put the Indians ahead, 10-9.
In the top of the seventh, Schieltz belted a one-out home run to right to tie it for Beckman. One out later, Nick Offerman hit a high pop up in the infield that dropped for a double. His younger brother, Nate, delivered a base hit to put Beckman back ahead, 11-10.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Dickherber drew a hit batsman, moved up on a wild pitch and scored the trying run when DeWeerdt reached on an error. Delzell ended it with an RBI single up the middle.