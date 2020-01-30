Western Dubuque graduate Bradan Birt collected his third College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin wrestler of the week award on Tuesday.
The Millikin University junior went 2-0 with a pair of technical falls last week. Competing at 165 pounds, Birt defeated North Central’s Jacob Boumans by a 20-4 technical fall in 4:47 and followed with another technical fall against Wabash’s Austin Johnson, 17-0 in 6:57, on Friday.
Birt improved to 24-1 and has won his last 12 matches. He is ranked fifth nationally at 165 pounds, according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Birt previously won wrestler of the week honors on Nov. 12 and Jan. 7.
Birt won the Iowa Class 3A state championship at 132 pounds in 2017.
UW-P’s Wiegel honored — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Isaac Wiegel, a sophomore 125-pounder from Belmont, Wis., earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference wrestler of the week award. Wiegel earned a 5-3 victory over 2019 NCAA qualifier Sawyer Sarbacker of UW-La Crosse on Jan. 24 in a 26-14 loss to the No. 18-ranked Eagles. Sarbacker came into the match ranked No. 9 in the most recent NWCA National Rankings.
Patron feted — Loras College’s Guy Patron, Jr., a senior 197-pounder from Harvey, La., earned the American Rivers Conference wrestler of the week award. He won both matches, by way of pin, against No. 5 Coe and No. 17 Luther at the A-R-C Duals in Lincoln, Neb. on Saturday. Patron is 15-0 on the season, and the Duhawks are 6-0 in duals. Patron has won the weekly honor four times in his career.
UD’s Burger honored — University of Dubuque junior guard Mitch Berger, a former Cedar Rapids Xavier prep, landed the A-R-C men’s basketball player of the week award. He scored 43 points in two wins, 75-69 over Luther, and 93-83 over Simpson.
Local colleges earn A-R-C track honors — Loras’ Josh Smith, a sophomore from Dolton, Ill., earned the A-R-C men’s indoor track weekly honor, and Terrianna Black, a senior from Milwaukee, captured the women’s track honor. The University of Dubuque’s Alyssa Skrove, a senior from Delafield, Wis., is the women’s indoor field athlete of the week.
Garding Against Cancer raises $2,023 — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville held its annual “Garding Against Cancer” game last Wednesday against UW-Whitewater. During the under 16-minute media timeout of the second half, the Pioneers cheer team passed buckets through the crowd to collect donations. The collected amount during the “miracle minute” was $1,523. Southwest Health Center pledged another $500, bringing the grand total to $2,023.
Coe baseball ranked No. 18 — The Coe College baseball team earned the No. 18 spot in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA preseason top-25. Coe is the only team from the A-R-C in the top-25 and one of three teams from the Central Region, joining No. 2 Webster, No. 8 WashU and No. 21 North Central on the list. Former Dubuque County standouts T.J. Deardorff (Senior), Isaac Evans (Wahlert), Riley LeGrand (Dyersville Beckman), Gannon O’Brien (Cascade) and Alex Timp (Wahlert) were underclassmen for the Kohawks last season.
Haldeman sparks UNI — Western Dubuque grad Spencer Haldeman scored 12 points and drained a corner 3-pointer in overtime Sunday to spark the University of Northern Iowa to a 67-62 home victory over Loyola. Initial media reports from the game listed an incorrect total for Haldeman and that another player hit the pivotal 3-pointer.