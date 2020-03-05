Riley Till came to the University of Iowa as a walk-on. An extra body for practices.
But he developed into so much more over his four seasons in Iowa City.
The former Dubuque Wahlert basketball standout was among four Hawkeye seniors honored prior to their final home game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday night. Fellow players Ryan Kriener and Bakari Evelyn, along with team manager Jarrett Knepper — a former Cascade hoops standout — were recognized for their contributions prior to the Hawkeyes’ 77-68 loss to Purdue.
“These guys have done so much for the program, so we want to send them out on the right note,” Iowa center Luka Garza said earlier in the week. “Guys like Ryan and Bakari and Riley, those guys have been tremendous every moment they’ve been here. It’s something that’s necessary. You need to be able to perform for them and be able send them out on the right note.”
Thankfully, Tuesday’s loss wasn’t their only chance to send their seniors out in a positive way.
Till, whose primary role his first couple of seasons was to lead the scout team, will graduate this spring with one remaining year of eligibility.
Till redshirted during the 2016-17 season and saw limited action in 2017-18, playing in just eight games. He played in 16 games the next season, registering career-highs of 10 points, three rebounds, two steals and 20 minutes in a win over Savannah State on Dec. 22, 2018. He earned a scholarship last summer.
“Character guy, terrific team player,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I have the utmost respect for him and his commitment to his teammates, to the program. We’ll support him either way. If he wants to play another year, we’ll help get him placed. If he doesn’t, we’ll do whatever we can to help him in whatever area that he wants to go into.”
The kid who once saw the overwhelming bulk of his on-court action in practice became a leader.
While his minutes didn’t increase drastically this season, Till has been a much more visible Hawkeye the last two years. He’s a vocal and active cheerer from the Iowa bench. When he does get into games, he plays hard.
He’s seen action in 18 games this season, averaging 5 minutes per game. He’s scored 10 points with 14 rebounds, four assists, three steals and five blocks.
Till played 2:21 on Tuesday, logging one point and one rebound.
“He’s meant just as much as anybody else,” said Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl, Till’s high school teammate. “Minutes played and stuff like that doesn’t matter. Guys bring a different sense of chemistry to the team and a different personality, and Riley’s always been that guy. Especially this year, he stepped up into a leadership role, too.
“He’s a guy that’s a vocal leader. He’s going to get you energized. He’s always cheering his teammates on on the bench regardless of the situation and just wants to see the best for everybody.”
Iowa is almost certainly a lock for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, perhaps with a seed expected to reach the second weekend — depending on its performance at next week’s Big Ten Conference tournament.
Till did not play in either of Iowa’s NCAA tournament games last year.
If all goes well, he might get a chance to end his Hawkeyes career on the floor at the big dance.
That would be an appropriate way to send him out.