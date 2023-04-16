As a first-year Division I volleyball player at her dream school, Year 18 was chock-full of memories for Iowa State’s Kiersten Schmitt.
Her first day as a 19-year-old was one to remember, too.
“Right when we found out our spring schedule, I’m like, ‘We are playing in Dubuque!’” said Schmitt, a redshirt freshman outside hitter for the Cyclones. “I’ve been looking forward to this day ever since we got back and our spring schedule started.”
For the second straight season, two high-profile Division I programs squared off in a spring exhibition match at University of Dubuque’s Stoltz Sports Center, as Iowa State battled Marquette University on Saturday.
Last year, the venue hosted defending national champion Wisconsin and Northern Iowa in front of a sold-out crowd.
“Dubuque has been a historically strong volleyball city,” UD head volleyball coach April Elsbernd said. “It is really neat to for people here to have it in their back yard and be able to come over and catch some of the best programs in the country in a smaller venue.”
Marquette rallied to beat Iowa State on Saturday in five sets, 19-25, 16-25, 25-10, 25-12, 15-13.
Schmitt, a former Beckman Catholic all-stater, played in seven matches during the regular as a freshman with one start before compartment syndrome surgery sidelined her for the rest of the season.
Still, the experiences gained from a 20-win team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament and played in front of one the most loyal fan bases in the country made it a special year nonetheless.
“At Hilton, it’s crazy the fans we have at our games,” Schmitt said. “Just cheering my teammates on the best way I could when I was on the bench, and just being there for them, is definitely very memorable.”
The most memorable came on Oct. 19, when Iowa State handed No.1-ranked and eventual national champion Texas its only loss of the season in a five-set thriller at Hilton Colesium.
“That was surreal; it was insane,” Schmitt said. “It was just packed (at Hilton). It was just so loud and so fun. We all just stormed the court. To be a part of that was amazing.”
On Saturday, though on a smaller scale, Schmitt played in front of another packed house.
“I think it’s really cool that teams are coming here and showing people what D-1 volleyball is all about, and bringing awareness to the sport and bringing it more popularity. It’s really cool to see this in my hometown.”
The Cyclones ranked in the top 10 nationally in home attendance last season. Manchester native Matt Mensen was at every match, including Saturday’s exhibition.
“It’s an extremely rare event (that I miss a game),” said Mensen, a sophomore super fan at Iowa state that attends nearly every Cyclone home sporting event.
Mensen even made the trek to Gainesville, Fla., in December for Cyclones’ first-and second-round contests in the NCAA Volleyball Championships.
As a youngster, however, his parents tried to steer him toward the black and gold.
“My parents tried to raise me as a Hawkeye, and I immediately became sensible and wandered away from that,” Mensen said.
He initially followed closely the football and basketball teams as an adolescent, but became a volleyball fan as a senior in high school and even more so after arriving on the ISU campus.
“Volleyball is a fun sport to watch and an accessible sport to watch,” said Mensen, donning his usual cowboy hat and holding a customary hand-written sign. “Every game I can watch with no problem whatsoever. That makes it very attractive, and it’s a fast-paced, intense game.”
And with the sport continuously growing in popularity, Elsbernd was thrilled to be able to host two of the country’s top programs for a second time.
“The Midwest has been a hot bed for volleyball probably the last eight years,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot of young players choosing to play our sport. Being able to highlight women sports, even just for a spring game, we’re able to bring a lot of fans in. It’s always a great day to see some great female athletes.”
