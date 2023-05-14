McKINNEY, Texas — Scottie Scheffler is looking up on the leaderboard at the AT&T Byron Nelson at a couple of contemporaries without nearly the resume the Dallas resident has built over the past 15 months. In fact, Austin Eckroat and China’s Marty Dou are seeking a first PGA Tour victory. The Oklahoma-raised Eckroat shot an 8-under 63, one better than Dou, and the pair shared a two-shot lead with Texan Ryan Palmer at 16 under after the third round of the Nelson on Saturday. Scheffler was in the group at 14 under after the hometown favorite faltered with a bogey at the par-5 18th when his second shot hit the lip of a fairway bunker and stayed in it. Palmer had an eagle putt for the outright lead on 18, but the 35-footer stopped just short, leaving him at 68. Scheffler shot even-par 71 after the best two-round start to his career with a pair of 64s. Dou, who lives in the Dallas area and is on his home course at the TPC Craig Ranch, is the same age as the 26-year-old Scheffler. Eckroat is just two years younger and says he played plenty of golf “from all ages” with the former Texas Longhorn. They might as well be years apart on pedigree. Scheffler has the 2022 Masters title among six career victories — all since February of last year — and knows he will be in the field for the PGA Championship next week at Oak Hill.
Johnson shooots 63, leads LIV Tulsa by 2
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Dustin Johnson finally looks to be getting his game back together, posting a 7-under 63 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of LIV Golf Tulsa. Johnson, a two-time major winner and former No. 1 player in the world, won the points title in LIV Golf’s final season. But he has yet to finish closer than five shots of the winner in the five events of the Saudi-funded league this year. BASEBALL
Contreras to return to catching duties
BOSTON — Willson Contreras’ demotion from catching didn’t last very long. St. Louis manager Oli Marmol announced before Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox that the 31-year-old Contreras will be back behind the plate on Monday night when the Cardinals open a homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers. “We talked about it last night and I told him that I’m ready to catch,” Contreras said after Saturday’s 4-3 comeback victory over the Red Sox.
White Sox place Elvis Andrus on 10-day IL
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed infielder Elvis Andrus on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a strained left oblique. The 34-year-old Andrus got hurt during his final at-bat in the eighth inning of Friday night’s 5-1 loss to Houston. He is batting .201 with a homer and 13 RBIs in 39 games this season.
Twins place Max Kepler on injured list
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins announced Saturday that outfielder Max Kepler was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Outfielder Trevor Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to take Kepler’s place on the roster. AUTO RACING
Palou wins Indianapolis Grand Prix
INDIANAPOLIS — Alex Palou inherited the lead on Lap 66, then drove away from the pack Saturday to win the Indianapolis Grand Prix by 16.8006 seconds over Pato O’Ward. It’s Palou’s first win in 11 career starts at Indy, his first of the season and the first for Chip Ganassi Racing since Marcus Ericsson won the season opener in March. The victory also sent the 2021 IndyCar series champion into the points lead, six ahead of Arrow McLaren’s O’Ward, who has been the runner-up three times in five races this season.
Larson rallies to Xfinity win at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Kyle Larson was already excited about what the weekend at Darlington Raceway would mean. He added an even larger moment for him to remember with his first career win at the track “Too Tough To Tame.” Larson rallied from 30th starting the final stage, bumping John Hunter Nemechek coming out of the final turn as the two raced to the finish line to win the Xfinity Series race on Saturday. TENNIS
Davidson, who won 13 Grand Slams, dies
Australian tennis player Owen Davidson, who won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles, has died. He was 79. The International Tennis Hall of Fame announced Saturday that Davidson died on Friday. Longtime friend Isabel Suliga said he died in Conroe, Texas. He won 11 major titles in mixed doubles and two in men’s doubles. Davidson teamed with Billie Jean King to win eight of his Grand Slam trophies in a career that spanned from the early 1960s to mid-1970s.
