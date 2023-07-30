The Cuba City School District announced Tanner Schieve as the new boys basketball coach, filling a position that had been previously maintained by legendary Hall of Fame coach Jerry Petitgoue for the past 52 years.
Petitgoue, the winningest coach in Wisconsin history, announced his retirement in January.
“My dad worked the Tri-State Camps with Coach Petitgoue growing up, so I would see him every year since I was about 5 or 6 years old,” said Schieve, a former Slinger High School standout. “As a basketball junkie, I obviously know about Cuba City basketball and the culture that Coach Petitgoue has created here. I am extremely excited to be a part of it.”
Schieve played college basketball for two years at Madison College before transferring to Wisconsin Lutheran College, where he earned all-Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference honors his senior season. He went on to coach junior varsity basketball at Waupaca and Seymour for one year each before taking the head coach position at Hilbert High School. There, he won a conference title in the Big East-North.
He then took the Reedsburg head coach position where he’s been the past two years. During that time he also coached boys tennis. He has also been a club team coach for the Wisconsin Swing and Wisconsin Blizzard for eight years.
“You don’t often see a school that is competitive in every sport, but that’s what you get at Cuba City,” Schieve said. “Success breeds more success, and I am excited for the opportunity to get involved with such a strong program and community.”
Schieve said that he met with Petitgoue upon his hiring and discussed the summer schedule.
“He had everything laid out for me, and it was cool getting to talk basketball with him,” Schieve said. “We chatted about the kids in the program and the conference. He was very gracious with his knowledge.”
While their coaching styles may differ, Schieve said the two coaches share many philosophies.
“We are both big on positivity and how that leads to success,” Schieve said. “I know we are going to have a young team this season, and there’s going to be a lot of learning going on.”
Schieve said he also has goals of continuing to build Cuba City’s youth basketball program.
“Cuba City basketball is always in the state rankings, and part of that is due to their strong youth programs,” he said. “That’s something I definitely want to see continue for our future generations.”