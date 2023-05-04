Less than a week after clinching the North Division title, the Clarke University baseball team owns the No. 2 seed for the Heart of America Conference tournament at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark, Mo.
Central Methodist earned the No. 1 overall seed after winning its fifth Heart regular-season title championship. The remaining six teams were re-seeded based on their overall conference winning percentage.
CMU enters the tournament as the defending champions after defeating MidAmerica Nazarene, 4-3, in last year’s thrilling championship game. The Eagles have won two-straight Heart Conference Tournament titles.
Clarke opens tournament play at 8:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of the game against No. 7 William Penn and No. 8 Benedictine. The double-elimination tournament could run through Tuesday if a second championship game is needed.
The rest of the field includes No. 3 Grand View, No. 4 Baker, No. 5 MidAmerica Nazarene and No. 6 Mount Mercy.
The Pride (28-16 overall, 21-10 Heart) are led in hitting by junior catcher Thomas Brannon, who hit .422 (38-for-90). Six other regulars hit better than .300, including Kieron Crowder (.385), Tommy Peterson (.355), Victor Lara (.352), Brendan O’Connor (.344), Kainoa Torres (.323) and Bubba Thompson (.305), while Paul Von Zboray hits .295.
Isaac Rohde owns a 7-2 record, 4.52 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings. Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake has gone 6-2 with a save, a 1.69 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 64 innings. Maquoketa Valley grad Tyson Tucker is 5-5 with a 5.17 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings. And Western Dubuque grad Greg Bennett has gone 8-2 with one save, a 2.19 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings.
Butcher takes 2nd in Drake decathlon — The University of Northern Iowa’s Zack Butcher, a Western Dubuque grad who placed 5th in the decathlon at Drake Relays last year, placed second behind teammate Carter Morton with a career-best score of 6,875 points this weekend. The redshirt junior notched career-bests in the shot put (13.06 meters), 400-meter dash (48.32 seconds) and in the 110 meter hurdles (15.20 seconds).
Loras track lands weekly honors — The American Rivers Conference honored Loras College with three weekly track & field awards.
The men’s 4x800-meter relay team set a new NCAA Division III record at the Drake Relays with a 7:22.17 time that broke the school record. Seniors Wyatt Kelly, Carter Oberfoell, Mike Jasa, and junior Ryan Harvey finished 15 seconds ahead of second place in the race and took the Drake title. That foursome shared the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association athlete of the week award with the Duhawks’ distance medley relay of Kelly, Oberfoell and Harvey teamed up with freshman Matthew Marcum to set another NCAA Division III record. That group ran a 9:45.73 to take the relay championship and overtake a 9:53.78 time laid down by North Central College back in 2000.
The women’s 4x400-meter relay team won a Drake title with a school record and won the A-R-C weekly track honor. Seniors Marion Edwards, Gabrielle Noland, Stevie Lambe, and Alyssa Pfadenhauer ran a 3:40.75 to win the Division III finals and rise to third-best in Division III this season.
At the University of Dubuque Relays, Ray Venditti won the high jump with an all-time performance to win the A-R-C field athlete of the week award. The senior cleared the bar at 2.09 meters on his first attempt at that height to set a new career-best and elevate himself into a tie for the Division III lead this season. Prior to Thursday, Venditti had never cleared a bar of 2.00 meters or higher in outdoor competition.
Loras pitchers honored — Loras landed the A-R-C baseball and softball pitcher of the week awards. Freshman Max Vaisvila had his best performance as a Duhawk on Saturday. In six innings against Luther, the lefty struck out a career-high 12 batters compared to just two walks while allowing only five hits and zero runs. He took a no decision but left the game in a 0-0 tie after he worked around a no-out, bases loaded jam in the sixth inning.
Sophomore Ashlyn Hemm pitched two complete games and won both of her starts in a 2-2 week for the Duhawks. In total, she tossed 16.1 innings across three appearances in the circle and allowed just nine hits, three runs and five walks while striking out 21 batters. She tossed her second complete game shutout of the year against Wartburg last Wednesday with just three hits allowed and nine strikeouts.
Digman lands WIAC honor — University of Wisconsin-La Crosse senior Skye Digman, a former Platteville prep, earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s field athlete of the week award on Tuesday. She won the shot put (50 feet, 6 inches), discus throw (152-5) and hammer throw (181-3) at the UW-Eau Claire Dick and Mary Johnson Invitational on April 28. She broke her own school record of 50-2 in the shot put set earlier this season at the UW-Platteville Invitational. Digman’s throw of 50-6 in the shot put ranks first on the NCAA Division III honor roll. She also ranks first in the WIAC in the shot put, discus throw (fourth in NCAA Division III) and hammer throw (second in NCAA Division III).
Lawrence feted again — UW-Platteville’s Will Lawrence, a sophomore from Benton, Wis., landed the WIAC men’s field athlete of the week award. He won the javelin at the Drake Relays on April 29 with a personal-best and school-record toss of 229-2. The mark currently ranks first on the NCAA Division III honor roll and is the 13th best javelin throw in NCAA Division III history.
Rowland lands Heart weekly award — The Heart of America Conference named Clarke’s Allena Rowland as its women’s track athlete of the week. Rowland competed in four events at two track meets last week. At the University of Dubuque Relays, she won the 200-meter race in a time of 25.43. A day later, she won the 400-meter in a time of 56.96, won the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 1:04.34 and placed second along her teammates in a time of 4:08.00 at the Vking Classic. The Hereford, Ariz., native hit the NAIA ‘B’ standard of qualification for the NAIA Outdoor National Championships in the 400-meter and 400-meter hurdles.
UD’s Todd lands MWLC honor — The University of Dubuque’s Sam Todd earned Midwest Lacrosse Conference offensive player of the week honors. Todd, a sophomore from St. Louis, tallied seven goals and 10 points in the two games last week for the Spartans.
Clarke’s Cole named 2nd-team all-Heart — Clarke University attacker Conner Cole earned a spot on the Heart of America Conference’s second team in men’s lacrosse. The Hudson, Wis., native led the Pride in scoring with 28 goals and 39 points in nine games.
