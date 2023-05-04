Clarke Vs. Missouri Valley Baseball
Clarke’s Bubba Thompson follows the flight of the ball during a recent game in Peosta, Iowa. The Pride earned the No. 2 seed for this weekend’s Heart of America Conference tournament in Ozark, Mo.

 Gassman

Less than a week after clinching the North Division title, the Clarke University baseball team owns the No. 2 seed for the Heart of America Conference tournament at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark, Mo.

Central Methodist earned the No. 1 overall seed after winning its fifth Heart regular-season title championship. The remaining six teams were re-seeded based on their overall conference winning percentage.

