The enthusiasm felt like a combination of 10-year-olds racing downstairs on Christmas morning and the final countdown on New Year’s Eve.
After making daily trips to suburban Madison, Wis., since Sept. 1, the Dubuque Fighting Saints finally practiced at the refurbished Dubuque Ice Arena on Thursday morning – three days ahead of schedule. They will have limited access to the ice for the next few days, and the arena will fully open early next week.
“The boys have been looking forward to this date for a long time, so they kind of had to hold us off the ice at the beginning,” veteran defenseman Max Burkholder said. “You just wanted to get out there and skate around a bit as soon as you could.
“We’re obviously really excited to get back to our rink and get into a more normal routine. It wasn’t the easiest thing to go to Madison every day, so we’re just really thankful to be back in Dubuque.”
The Saints began their season with daily bus commutes to Bob Suter Capitol Ice Arena – the home rink of the USHL rival Madison Capitols -- for practices in preparation for an eight-game road trip. They take a 3-3-1 record into a Saturday matinee at Waterloo, then host the Capitols next Friday in the home opener.
On the bright side, the players met at their home rink for the daily trip and noticed incremental progress in the facility. The repair and improvement work began June 1 and cost more than $6 million.
“This is such a great group of kids, and I’m so proud of them for the way they handled these last two months,” first-year head coach Kirk MacDonald said. “For all of the complaining they could have done, they didn’t.”
Dubuque’s road trip included a trek to Pittsburgh for the season-opening USHL Fall Classic and to Michigan for games against USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and Muskegon.
“The bus trips were starting to get a little old, so it definitely fires the boys up to be back home,” second-year goaltender Paxton Geisel said. “It was definitely a grind to go to Madison every day, but like K-Mac says, ‘We don’t have to do it, we get to do it.’ We embraced the challenge as best we could, and now we have a chance to finish this road trip above .500, which would be awesome considering all the time we’ve spent on the road so far.”
From the player benches, the Saints anxiously watched the scoreboard clock to reach 11 a.m. for a brisk 30-minute practice. The team will be limited in the amount of time they can spend on the ice for the first few days.
And plenty of work remains to be done before the arena fully opens. A few panes of glass need to be installed atop the dasher boards, and plenty of dust remains from the construction work.
While “The Boys are Back in Town” blared over loudspeakers, the players hooted and hollered during their first few laps around the ice surface.
“When we heard the news (Wednesday), everyone was pretty much hysterical,” veteran forward Max Montes said. “We couldn’t wait for 11 o’clock to get here. It was an amazing feeling to finally get out there and to finally be back home.
“It’s going to be even more amazing when we start playing games here and get our fans in the arena.”
The enthusiasm led to a productive practice.
“The energy level was really high, as you might expect, and we came out and scored some really nice goals the first part of practice,” MacDonald said. “You could feel a whole new level of energy after what we’ve been doing the last two months. We worked on a lot of the concepts we’ve been working on, and the guys showed a lot of focus on what we’re trying to accomplish.
“Even when we were in Madison, there were times we had to kind of kick them off the ice so we could get going. They couldn’t wait to get on for the start of practice this morning, and they didn’t want to get off at the end of practice.”
The players will have a little more time on their hands, now that daily bus trips won’t be a part of the routine. They typically departed for Madison at 8 a.m. and returned late in the afternoon.
“I’m really looking forward to getting my grandpa nap back,” Burkholder joked. “But the thing I really missed the most was just being able to hang out at the rink with the boys. It’s going to be nice to get back in the routine of hanging out and going out to eat with the boys.”
