New Ice In Dubuque
The Dubuque Fighting Saints take to the new ice sheet for the first time this season at the Dubuque Ice Arena on Thursday.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

The enthusiasm felt like a combination of 10-year-olds racing downstairs on Christmas morning and the final countdown on New Year’s Eve.

After making daily trips to suburban Madison, Wis., since Sept. 1, the Dubuque Fighting Saints finally practiced at the refurbished Dubuque Ice Arena on Thursday morning – three days ahead of schedule. They will have limited access to the ice for the next few days, and the arena will fully open early next week.

