DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The drama was just to add a few premature gray hairs.
The victory is a major confidence builder for a program hoping to hit its stride in the final weeks of the regular season.
Mia Maiers hit a two-run home run during a game-changing six-run fourth inning, and Trista Schmidt pitched out of trouble in the seventh inning as Dyersville Beckman hung on for an 11-8 victory over rival Cascade on Friday night at Beckman High School.
“This game we knew, we’re going to bring the energy. We’ve got to bring it,” Maiers said. “Trista did a great job tonight and our coaches even said in our huddle that we had great confidence tonight. I think over the season we’ve been building it and that was the key tonight. We finally had that confidence in ourselves.”
Beckman took an 11-5 lead into the seventh inning, but Cascade brought the tying run to the plate with nobody out before Schmidt and the Trailblazers recovered to record the final three outs.
“We’ve done this a couple games, but I knew they could hold on and get it done,” said first-year Beckman coach Amber Boeckenstedt, the 2017 TH Co-Player of the Year. “I told them they’re giving me gray hairs at my young age. They definitely like to make it interesting. But they did a great job of settling down when we had no outs and had given up a couple runs, came back and got those next two (outs) and made that last catch. That was awesome.”
Schmidt recorded outs on her first two pitches of the game, but a walk, hit batter and Corinne Rea’s single gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Beckman drew even thanks to a pair of errors in the bottom half, but Cascade struck for two more runs in the second.
Schmidt locked down from there, retiring the next seven consecutive batters until an error, a single and two sacrifice flies in the fifth allowed Cascade to score again.
“We hit hard, but they were sitting back on the fence for us,” Cougars coach Sonya McCormick said. “We hit our deep balls to the fence, but they had to move one step.”
But in the meantime, the Blazers offense had cranked up and broken the game open after drawing even on Reese Osterhaus’ two-run single in the third.
Two walks and a single loaded the bases to open the fourth before Maiers singled home the go-ahead run. Shea Steffen and Lauren Osterhaus drove in runs before Addi Burlage singled home a pair for an 8-3 lead. Isabell Kruse brought home another run with a base hit before the Cougars finally escaped.
“We have a saying in the dugout, pass the bat. Once one of us gets a hit and we get going, we’re unstoppable,” Maiers said. “We love each other so much on this team that we build off each other. If one person succeeds we want to do just as well. I think that’s part of it. We were so thrilled for one another that we wanted to do that well for ourselves, too.”
Maiers launched a two-run home run in the fifth for insurance, and it turned out to be important.
Cascade opened the top of the seventh with a walk and four straight singles to cut the deficit to three while bringing the tying run to the plate.
Schmidt induced a popout to second and got a strikeout for the first two outs of the inning. Brianna Koppes lofted a flyball to right field that could have been trouble, but Abby Knepper tracked it down for the final out.
“I was a little nervous,” Schmidt said. “I was looking over there, but Abby out there, she’s been working really hard. I had faith in her.”
