EPWORTH, Iowa — The Bobcats are headed back.
For the third consecutive season, Western Dubuque qualified for the state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 victory over Decorah in a Class 4A Region 7 final at Western Dubuque High School.
Libby Lansing led the top-ranked Bobcats (31-3) with 15 kills and four blocks, Maddie Harris floored 14 kills, Maddy Maahs had 42 assists, and Ella Meyer contributed 23 digs.
Though the Bobcats won in the minimum three sets, No. 12-ranked Decorah was up for the challenge. The match was tied 19 different times, but the Bobcats’ offensive prowess proved to be too much in each set.
“(Decorah) has a great defense and they did a great job scouting us,” WD coach Meg Scherrman said. “Our offense is just so tough and it’s a tough thing to defend. We are a hard team to beat and our girls did a good job of keeping their composure. They don’t panic in those situations.”
The visiting Vikings’ largest lead of the match came when they reeled off six straight points to take a 9-6 advantage in the first set. But behind two kills and two blocks from Meredith Bahl, WD answered with a 7-0 run and never looked back.
Bahl, who will be making her third straight trip to state, said her team put the past two trips to Cedar Rapids behind them at the beginning of the year.
“We worked all season for this but came in with a blank slate, knowing it was a new season,” she said. “We knew we had to come out and earn our position, which we did.”
The second set was back-and-forth from the first serve with eight ties in the first 10 points. Decorah went on a mini 3-0 run to claim a 15-12 advantage, but WD battled back to knot it at 17. The Bobcats closed the set on a 13-6 run behind four big kills from Lansing, and consecutive stuffs from Bahl, to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
WD turned to a little finesse to break open a 14-14 tie in the third. Anna Kluesner, Harris and Bahl converted multiple drop shots and quick-volley winners to break open a once tight set. Bahl’s ferocious kill was the clinching point that sealed the Bobcats’ 24th consecutive win and another trip to Cedar Rapids.
“It feels great,” said Harris, who will also be making her third straight trip to Cedar Rapids. “We definitely have a goal in mind and I believe we can get it.”
That goal being the state championship, of course.
In 2019, the Bobcats reached the championship game in Cedar Rapids before falling to Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Last season, they defeated the defending champs in the quarterfinals, but lost to eventual champion Cedar Rapids Xavier in the semis.
Harris hopes the experience of this year’s team can help them take that next step.
“It helps a lot with team chemistry knowing that we have played together for so long,” she said. “It’s an advantage not every team has.”
Bahl said coming in this year as the top-ranked team will have a little different feel.
“We definitely have a target on our back, but we just have to keep fighting every game,” she said.
Scherrmann acknowledged that her team will be looked at as the favorites, but loves the confidence this group has.
“Everybody is out to get us and it’s not easy going into the tournament ranked No. 1,” she said. “Every one is fighting for what we’ve got, but our girls are playing with a lot of confidence and that helps. There is not a lot that panicked or nervous.”
Western Dubuque will play Sioux City Heelan at 4 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals.