Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (1-0) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (1-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Senior won, 17-14
Outlook — Both teams enter Week 2 full of confidence after winning their openers. Senior took out city rival Hempstead, 19-6, while Cedar Rapids Prairie defeated Pleasant Valley, 27-21. The Hawks own a 4-3 edge over Senior dating to 2009, with each of the last two meetings decided by a field goal. Senior played well in its opener, but it will take a more complete game to reach 2-0.
TH prediction — Senior 28, Prairie 27
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (0-1) at PLEASANT VALLEY (0-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Hempstead is coming off a 19-6 loss to crosstown rival Senior and the schedule won’t get any easier this week with a trip to Pleasant Valley. The Spartans, who are coming off a 27-21 loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie, have won all four meetings with Hempstead dating to 2014. The closest game in the series was a 42-10 loss in 2014. The Mustangs will need to clean up a few things, namely untimely penalties, to get into the win column
TH prediction — Pleasant Valley 28, Hempstead 21
NORTH SCOTT (1-0) at WESTERN DUBUQUE (0-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Bobcats and Lancers have had a budding rivalry over the past few years, with Western Dubuque winning three straight in 2018-19, including a regular-season and playoff sweep en route to the 2019 Iowa Class 3A state championship. Things have changed since the last meeting, with both teams having won state titles in that span. North Scott is the defending state champion and is coming off a 41-7 win over Davenport North. Western Dubuque lost to 2018 state champ Cedar Rapids Xavier, 28-14, in its opener. But there were enough bright spots to show that WD is going to be competitive each week.
TH prediction — North Scott 24, Western Dubuque 21
ANAMOSA (0-1) at DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Anamosa won, 42-28
Outlook — The Trailblazers will be seeking revenge for an opening-week loss last season to the Blue Raiders, but should bring plenty of momentum into tonight’s matchup. Beckman defeated 2020 state semifinalist Camanche convincingly in Week 1, a huge confidence booster out of the gate after graduating its two scoring leaders from last season. Owen Huehnergarth filled that void nicely with three rushing touchdowns in last week’s win. Look for more of the same from him this week.
TH prediction — Dyersville Beckman 31, Anamosa 21
DURANT (0-1) at CASCADE (0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Cascade won, 42-41
Outlook — Talk about an anticipated rematch. The Cougars defeated the Wildcats in a classic slugfest last season that saw each team’s star running back run wild. Cascade’s Jack Menster rushed for three scores and 251 yards, while Durant’s Nolan DeLong scored four times for 246 yards. Expect a big night from these two guys once again, but also expect a more spirited effort from the Cascade defense after allowing 42 points in a Week 1 loss. The Cougar defense comes up with a big play in this one and it’s the difference maker in a narrow victory.
TH prediction — Cascade 37, Durant 31
STARMONT (0-1) at BELLEVUE (1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Comets grinded out a Week 1 victory over Northeast Goose Lake, 19-12, and are looking for the offense to really find its groove this week. New starting quarterback Cole Heim showed some good signs last week, connecting for a touchdown pass on 6-for-13 passing. Playmakers Colby Sieverding and Alex Pitts each found the promised land as well. Expect the Bellevue offense to be much more dynamic this week with the opening-week jitters behind them.
TH prediction — Bellevue 31, Starmont 14
MFL/MAR-MAC (1-0) at CLAYTON RIDGE (1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — MFL/Mar-Mac won, 34-14
Outlook — Clayton Ridge got off on the right foot with a 58-8 drubbing over Postville last week. They put up 317 yards of total offense with Brodie Wahls finding the endzone twice, and Drake Ostrander three times. They’ll need more of that firepower this week against the Bulldogs, who were Class A quarterfinalists last season. The Eagles are trending in the right direction, but MFL is just a bit too much in this one.
TH prediction — MFL/Mar-Mac 42, Clayton Ridge 28
ILLINOIS
EAST DUBUQUE (0-1) at FULTON (1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Expect senior leaders Sam Bowman, Sam Huntington and Dawson Feyen to have this Warriors team fired up and deliver a much better offensive performance this week against a very solid Fulton team that survived a defensive battle last week against Galena. Fulton typically puts a lot of points on the board, but only scored 14 in Week 1. If East Dubuque’s offense can find its groove, they have a chance in this one.
TH prediction — Fulton 24, East Dubuque 20
WISCONSIN
MINERAL POINT (1-1) at DARLINGTON (1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Both teams went opposite directions last week, with Darlington suffering its first loss — albeit against a traditional state power — and Mineral Point cruising to a 49-point win. These teams have recently been the top contenders in the SWAL, so this early showdown could be critical in the league title chase. This one could go down to the wire.
TH prediction — Mineral Point 34, Darlington 27
POTOSI/CASSVILLE (2-0) at SOUTHWESTERN (2-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — A pair of unbeatens clash in an unusual Six Rivers Conference opener. Southwestern, typically a member of the SWAL, has scored exactly 22 points in each of its first two games. Potosi/Cassville survived last week to reach the 2-0 mark. It will take a stronger effort from both teams to reach 3-0.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 28, Southwestern 20